TRUCKERS CRY FOUL OVER KAZUNGULA TOLL FEES

Local truck drivers have expressed concern over the toll fee charge placed at the newly commissioned Kazungula Border Post.

Speaking in an interview with Lusaka star, truck owner and CEO of Wale Transporters Wilson Luhanga said the toll charge is too high compared to the K360 charge at the pontoon before the Kazungula Bridge was commissioned.

The Kazungula Bridge is the same as the other bridges in Chirundu, the South African Beitbridge and the one at the Victoria falls. It is not fair for them to charge close to $100 dollar just to use it, Mr. Luhanga.

He urged government to reconsider reducing the toll fees as it has greatly affected how truckers conduct their businesses in a highly competitive market.

And in an exclusive statement to Lusaka Star, Road Development Agency (RDA) Director Of Communications and Corporate Affairs Masuzyo Ndhlovu revealed that the Kazungula Bridge toll fees were determined by a joint committee of governments from both Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Mr. Ndhlovu further said the committee had been responsible for the coordination of the project.

It is important to note that there is no singular government that has set the fees. The Joint Steering Committee adopted a uniform fee structure and only charge motorists entering Zambia through the one-stop border post while the Botswana one-stop border post will only charge motorists entering Botswana, Mr. Ndhlovu.

The Communications Director further said the funds collected by the two countries are being fenced until such a time that an authority is established to oversee the daily running and maintenance of the facility.

The operation of the Kazungula Bridge commenced on May 11, 2021 and so far the public has responded well to the new infrastructure including payment of the announced toll fees, Mr. Ndhlovu.

