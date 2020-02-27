ROAD NETWORKS TO BE MAINTAINED

The Ministry of Transport and Communications through the Road Development Agency (RDA) has embarked on a ten-year Road Sector Investment Programme (ROADSIP III) in order to bring the core road network into a maintainable condition by the end of the programme.

The programme is scheduled to commence in May 2020 and conclude in 2030 and will integrate the need to reduce travel times through upgrading and rehabilitating works on road networks.

Speaking at a stakeholder consultative meeting, the Ministry of Transport and Communications Permanent Secretary Misheck Lungu said the government has partnered with the African Development Bank (AFDB) in order to fund a project for the Chinsali-Nakonde road rehabilitation.

I am aware that this is not an easy task considering the financial constraints the country is currently facing. Hence the need to make prudent use of the resources entrusted to us, He said.

Also present during the meeting, RDA Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elias Mwape said the RDA signed a contract with Messrs. Lea and Associates in an effort to resolve issues the road sector in the country is facing.

He said the development of the ROADSIP III strategic bankable document is expected to streamline road investment.

The RDA CEO said the total gazetted road network is about 67,671 km out of which 40,45 km was determined to be the core road network, which is defined as the bare minimum network necessary to spur socio-economic development in the country.

Related

Comments

comments