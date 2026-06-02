Macadamia expansion in Kasama to create jobs, add value to exports

An Agricultural Expert has noted that macadamia production at Kalungwishi Estate in Kasama, where 95% of the crop is said to be exported to Europe and South Africa, is also expected to stimulate local processing industries.

Speaking in an interview with Lusaka Star, Dr. Oliver Kandela Bulaya said increased macadamia production in Kalungwishi Estate will increase market exposure.

“For Zambia to build its local processing industry for macadamia, there is a need to increase production levels so the country can attract more investments to help build macadamia processing industries and tap into the potential that Zambia has,” he said.

He added that this will create jobs for the youths and women of Zambia.

“As a country, there is a need to look at investments that promote local products so the country is able to process them and sell finished products,” Dr. Bulaya said.

“This will help in terms of earning from value addition and also create employment for the people of Zambia.”

Meanwhile, Economic Expert Dr. Lubinda Habazoka said the production is significant and is attracting many investments to add value to the supply chain.

Dr. Habazoka added that the production will improve the livelihoods of the people of Kalungwishi Estate in Kasama.