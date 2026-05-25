Kanina Kamano urges youth to prioritize education over early business

TikTok content creator and businesswoman Charity Nalungwe, popularly known as Kanina Kamano, has revealed that her passion for education remains strong.

Speaking in an interview with Lusaka Star, Nalungwe said education plays a crucial role in shaping a person’s life and opportunities.

“Education makes life better, because if you go anywhere and you have the required qualifications, you are able to get employed,” she said.

She noted that she would have pursued higher studies if she had received financial aid.

Nalungwe warned against abandoning school in favor of business at an early stage, describing entrepreneurship as demanding and challenging to sustain.

“Education is very important, and I would not allow a young person to skip school lessons and start a business instead, because business has a lot of challenges,” she stated.

“I currently hold a Grade 12 certificate and remain open to furthering my education through skills training if given the opportunity.”

Meanwhile, an Entrepreneur Samuel Nguni said education and business can be pursued at the same time.

Nguni noted that while education enhances skills and critical thinking, entrepreneurship today has become more challenging due to rapid technological advancements such as artificial intelligence.

“Starting and running a business today is more difficult because of technology. As entrepreneurs, we face challenges in advertising, adapting to e-platforms, and meeting customer needs,” he said.

“Prioritizing education over business is not always the best approach. Networking and building a business can start immediately, and both education and business can be pursued at the same time,” he said.