COUNCILOR CALLS FOR STRONGER GARBAGE COLLECTION INTERVENTIONS

25 Jan, 2021 News

Kalingalinga Ward 31 Councilor Kasongo Chomba has called on other wards to strengthen garbage collection interventions to avoid diseases this rainy season. In an interview with Lusaka Star, Mr. Chomba said he is glad that his constituency has done great in solid waste management overtime. He said through the Kalingalinga sanitation marshals, different areas in the ward have seen a reduction in hips of garbage. Kalingalinga is known for uncontrolled solid waste management. We, therefore, hope with this initiative, community members will be encouraged to help prevent the outbreak of diseases, Mr. Chomba. Meanwhile, Kapwepwe Ward 25 community-based enterprises have reduced waste collection fees under the Know Your Neighbor initiative to about 66 percent. Ward Councilor Patrick Solubusa has expressed happiness over the launch of the initiative and has urged wards in Lusaka province to emulate such initiatives. The idea of reducing the waste collection fees is to encourage community members to fully participate in the program, Mr. Solubusa. The councilor is hopeful that the initiative will be very fruitful in his ward.

