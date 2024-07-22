Arrows scoop CECAFA Cup

Zambia Super League’s (ZSL) Red Arrows Football Club (RAFC) has been crowned Cecafa Dar Por Kagame 2024 champions with a 30 thousand US dollar prize.

The airmen beat APR of Rwanda via a 10-9 scoreline in a tight penalty shot out after 1 all draw in regulations and extra time at the KMC Stadium in Tanzania.

Red Arrows FC who are also ABSA Cup Champions has become the first Zambian Club to qualify to the Council of East and Central Africa Football Association(CECAFA) final after beating Hay Al Wadi by 2 nill and winning the prestigous Inter club cup.

Arrows striker, Ciel Ebengo scored the decisive penalty after APR FC missed their tenth sport.

The airmen took the lead first in the final through Ricky Banda in the 62nd minute after missing a 7th minute sport kick.

It looked like Chisi Mbewe’s side had done enough to lift the Cup in regulation time.

But the Rwanda side scored in the 93rd minute of regulation time through Mamadou Sy to send the match into penalty shoot out.

After both sides netted their 9 penalties, Tuyisenge sent his spot kick to the skies, Ebengo redeemed himself by slotting the final kick in sudden death.

Some fans had singled Red Arrows after suffering a 5-0 hammering in the hands of Sudanese giants Al-Hilal in the group stage.