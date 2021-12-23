ERB COLLECTS OVER K330 MILLION IN REVENUE

The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has revealed that it collected in excess of K 330 million in revenue from January to November, 2021.

Speaking during the 4th ERB Media Awards ceremony held in Lusaka, today, ERB Acting Director General, Fred Hang’andu said this revenue collection exceeded the Board’s annual target of K200 million by 50 percent.

This (revenue collection) can be attributed to our proactive debt management interventions implemented in the period under review, he said

ERB remains committed in ensuring there is efficient provision of reliable and quality energy products and services as a way of supporting national development.

And Hang’andu disclosed that the pricing of fuel will now be done on a monthly basis as opposed to the 60 days review period that existed before.

Meanwhile, ERB Media Awards’ Adjudicating Committee Chairperson, Katendi Wandi said the committee received 35 submissions from both print and broadcast media.

We received 14 submissions in the print category, 11 submissions in the television category and 10 in the radio category.These submissions where from journalists from Lusaka, Copperbelt and Eastern province, she said.

Wandi, who is also Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Acting Manager for Standards, however said that despite the media awards recording an increase in the number of submisions as compared to last year, some submissions lacked diversity and indepth information.

She has since encouraged journalists to be innovative and creativity when reporting about issues in the energy sector.

The winners and runners up in the three categories at the ERB Media Awards walked away with K10, 000 and K7,500 cash respectively.

