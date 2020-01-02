ZESCO UNITED SIGN MUGALU, WERE EXTENDS CONTRACT

The Super Division side ZESCO United Football Club has finally clinched a deal with Lusaka Dynamos striker Chris Mugalu on a two-year contract.

Club Chief Executive Officer Richard Mulenga disclosed this in a statement issued by Media and Communications Officer Desmond Katongo, that an agreement with Mr Mugalu and the club was reached in July 2019 for him to join.

It is with great excitement that we announce the signing of Chris Mugalu on a two-year contract said Mr Mulenga.

Mr Mulenga noted that the signing will strengthen the striking force for the club.

The club’s CEO added that Mugalu is expected to join the club this January subject to medical examinations.

Meanwhile, Mr Mulenga said the Kenyan International striker Jesse Jackson Were has extended his stay at the club for two more years.

We are delighted to announce that Jesse Were has extended his stay with us for the next two years. Were has been a key part of this club’s success as such we are extremely delighted that he has made the right decision to be with us for the next two more years Noted Mr Mulenga.

And the current Super League top goal scorer’s contract ended on December 31, 2019.

In a related development, Mr Mulenga also announced the departure of Kenyan midfielder Anthony Akumu after his contract ended in December 2019.

It is with deep regret that we announce the departure of Kenyan midfielder, Anthony Akumu. The club made a lot of effort to extend Akumu’s contract, unfortunately the two parties could not reach an agreement. We wish to take this opportunity to thank Akumu for his immense contribution to the success of ZESCO United football club. he added.

ZESCO who are leading the log with 31 points, are scheduled to take on Forest Rangers Football Club at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium this Saturday in their week 16 MTN Super League fixture.

