What are we becoming as a Nation?

As Zambia mourns the passing of one of its iconic leaders, this moment should have been one of national reflection and unity.

Instead, what we are witnessing is a deeply troubling exploitation of grief for political mileage, a widening rift among our people and a dangerous erosion of the very values that once made Zambia a beacon of peace and unity in Africa.Where are the churches?

In a time when hatred is being spewed on social media and in public discourse, when tribal slurs are uttered without shame, and when political rhetoric divides more than it builds, our churches, the moral compass of our society seem eerily silent.

Are they too afraid to speak truth to power or have they become too entangled in the politics they were meant to rise above?We must face an uncomfortable truth: Zambia is becoming a nation divided not just by politics, but by tribe, ideology and even religion.

This is not the Zambia our forefathers envisioned when they fought for independence. We are slowly abandoning the principles of love, peace and unity that they held so dear.

What happened to our Christian values? We proudly call ourselves a Christian nation, but our actions speak otherwise. We have replaced humility with arrogance, love with hate, and forgiveness with vengeance.

Political differences have become personal feuds. Leaders, instead of calming the waters, are stoking the flames. In doing so, we are throwing away not just our Christian identity but also our humanity.

Where is our culture? Our traditions have always taught us respect for elders, for the dead and for each other. Yet now, even a period of national mourning is politicized.

We are forgetting who we are. Our dances, languages, customs, and the Ubuntu spirit that once defined us are being drowned out by imported ideologies of division and hatred.

What happened to “One Zambia, One Nation?” It used to be more than just a slogan. It was a living creed that guided how we treated one another across tribal and regional lines.

Today, it feels like a distant echo, a relic of the past. And unless we revive it in both word and deed, we risk losing the glue that holds us together.Where is all this hate coming from? Perhaps it is fear.

Perhaps it is the hunger for power or perhaps we have simply forgotten how to listen to each other. But one thing is certain, the hate we are nurturing today will haunt our children tomorrow.

So we must ask ourselves, as citizens of this great nation: what Zambia are we creating for our children and future generations? If we continue down this path, we will hand them a broken, bitter, and divided country.

A place where tribe matters more than talent, where politics matters more than people, and where power is prized more than peace.

This is not the Zambia our forefathers fought for. They fought for a nation where unity triumphed over division, where justice and equality were not just ideals but realities.

It is time for every Zambian—from the pulpit to Parliament, from the village to the city—to take a long, hard look in the mirror and ask: are we honouring their sacrifice or squandering it?

We can—and must—do better. The future of our country depends on it.