HALUBONO UNVEILS U-20 WOMEN’S WORLD CUP SQUAD

The Zambia Under-20 Women’s National Team coach Charles Halubono has named the 28-member provisional squad for the Federation International Football Association (FIFA) 2020 preliminary round qualifier against South Africa in January.

This was according to a press statement released by Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) media team on Monday 30 December 2019, which revealed that Coach Halubono has incorporated most of the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) 2019 silver medalists and first-timers ahead of the match against South Africa from January 17th – 19th.

FAZ disclosed that the coach does not want to waste any time as the team has already entered residential camp with the technical bench expected to trim the numbers.

Meanwhile, the winner between the Junior Copper Queens and South Africa will face either Namibia or Botswana in the next round with two more rounds looming after that.

The full squad issued by FAZ media team on behalf of coach Halubono includes;

Goalkeepers: Anna Mukumbuta (YASA Girls), Emmanuela Napange (Nkwazi Queens), Karen Kawina (Police Doves-Solwezi).

Defenders: Lillian Matavu (Nkwazi Queens), Rhoda Nakanyika (YASA Girls), Diana Banda, Constance Kamusa (both BUSA), Elizabeth Mupeso (Defender), Bertha Imponene (Progress), Thelma Phiri (Indeni Roses), Esther Mwiche (Nchanga), Lillian Kunda (Zesco), Chione Mwanza (Petauke).

Midfielders: Towela Nkhata (Nkwazi Queens), Ochumba Oseke (Red Arrows), Salone Phiri (BUSA), Thandiwe Ndhlovu (Zesco), Evarine Katongo (Luyando Foundation), Loveness Malunga (Liso Girls), Faustina Ndelelwa (Livingstone Youth), Lungowe Namasiku (Musport-Choma).

Strikers: Maylan Mulenga (Green Buffaloes), Siyomara Mapepa (Nkwazi Queens), Mary Mambwe (Red Arrows), Christine Kalenge (Moba Queens), Matildah Muluka, (Luyando Foundation), Agness Phiri (Petauke), Edith Chimwasu (Police Doves).

