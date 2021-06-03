ADMINSTRATIVE LEAVE DEVALUATES COACHES – CHAMA

Football Analyst Puncherello Chama has described the sending of coaches on administrative leave as a devaluation of their standards and managing abilities.
Speaking in an interview with Lusaka Star, Chama said ZANACO Football Club for example, sent Coach Chris Kaunda on leave, lowering his standards as the club was struggling before he was brought in as Head Coach.
He added that dispatching coaches for leave is not a good strategy as it has a negative impact on the team because the coaches mostly do not return to their respective clubs.
Coaches play a big role in the performance a team displays and should deliver their duties to the club as expected of them,Chama.
The Analyst further advised football coaches to work hand-in-hand with the club management of their teams in order to yield good results.
Meanwhile, Sports Analyst Ian Lubinda said coaches in the MTN Super League are panicking to produce good results in fear of being sent on leave once they fail to match the expectations of both fans and club executive committees.
Lubinda said going forward there is need for coaches to be helped when drastic changes of administrative leave are made, and advised club stakeholders to help coaches get on the winning lane than resorting to leave.
However, even though coaches are put on administrative leave they still get paid their benefits according to the contract’s serving duration and if instantly fired, they are expected to receive their salary package in full,he said.
And ZANACO Football Club fan Jonathan Kamanga said the administrative leave of Chris Kaunda came as a shock looking at the tremendous results he brought to the team.
Chris Kaunda deserved a second chance before sending him on leave,Kamanga.
He further said he is expecting more from the appointed interim coach Robin Munsanka and hopes he delivers satisfying results until the end of the season.
3 months ago
4 months ago
This content isn't available right nowWhen this happens, it's usually because the owner only shared it with a small group of people, changed who can see it or it's been deleted.
6 months ago
UNZA STUDENTS OWE OVER K58 MILLION IN FEES, REVEALS VCThe University of Zambia (UNZA) management has reviewed that deregistered students owe the learning institution over K58 million, which is meant to cater for operational costs. Speaking at a press bri...
|June 2, 2021
|NAPSA Stars
|1 - 2
|Lumwana Radiants
|Lusaka Dynamos
|1 - 1
|Green Buffaloes
|May 30, 2021
|ZESCO United
|4 - 0
|Kitwe United
|May 29, 2021
|NAPSA Stars
|0 - 2
|Zanaco
|May 26, 2021
|Prison Leopards
|3 - 0
|ZESCO United
|Kabwe Warriors
|1 - 0
|NAPSA Stars
|May 25, 2021
|Red Arrows
|1 - 2
|Nkana
|Zanaco
|0 - 4
|Buildcon
|May 23, 2021
|Lusaka Dynamos
|0 - 1
|ZESCO United
|Green Buffaloes
|2 - 1
|Power Dynamos
|May 22, 2021
|Nkana
|2 - 1
|Prison Leopards
|Zanaco
|1 - 2
|Kitwe United
|NAPSA Stars
|2 - 4
|Green Eagles
|May 19, 2021
|Nkana
|4 - 1
|NAPSA Stars
|Green Eagles
|3 - 0
|Indeni
|Kitwe United
|0 - 1
|Lusaka Dynamos
|June 2, 2021
|ZESCO United
|13:00
|Green Eagles
|June 12, 2021
|Buildcon
|11:00
|Nkwazi
|Forest Rangers
|13:00
|Indeni
|Kabwe Warriors
|13:00
|Prison Leopards
|Lumwana Radiants
|13:00
|Red Arrows
|Young Green Eagles
|13:00
|Nkana
|June 13, 2021
|ZESCO United
|13:00
|NAPSA Stars
|June 16, 2021
|Zanaco
|13:00
|Nkana
|June 18, 2021
|Nkana
|13:00
|Buildcon
|June 19, 2021
|Kitwe United
|11:00
|Green Buffaloes
|Indeni
|11:00
|Lumwana Radiants
|ZESCO United
|13:00
|Young Green Eagles
|Red Arrows
|13:00
|Kabwe Warriors
|Power Dynamos
|13:00
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Prison Leopards
|13:00
|Zanaco
|Nkwazi
|13:00
|NAPSA Stars
|Green Eagles
|13:00
|Forest Rangers
Department of Media and Communication Studies The University of Zambia Great East Road Campus E-Mail, Twitter, Facebook Mobile Number: +260-964-038739 +260-976-516733 Telephone: +260-211-290035