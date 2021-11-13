ZASU’S 1ST LEAGUE GALA UNDERWAY

The Zambia Swimming Union (ZASU), today, held its First League Swimming Gala at the Olympic Youth Development Centre (OYDC) in Lusaka.

The swimming gala is being hosted by LICS Warriors and Orcas Swim Club.

Speaking in an interview, ZASU Vice President, Adewale Grillo said that the league gala has attracted participants from across the country.

We have swimmers coming from Solwezi, Ndola, Kitwe, Mkushi and Lusaka, Grillo said. These swimmers make up an approximate total of 250 participants, all taking part in this weekends’ Gala.

Grillo added that its competitions like the First League Gala that help swimming clubs emerge as champions at the end of the season.

Clubs accumulate points at each league gala, and at the end of the season, a champion is crowned from among the clubs, he said.

Meanwhile, Lusaka Dolphins Swimming Club Chairperson, Elijah Mhango is excited that his club has some swimmers participating in the First League Gala.

At the moment, the Dolphins Club has nine swimmers who are participating in this weekend’s gala, he said.

Mhango said the Gala is an exciting event, especially that spectators have returned to the terraces after a long time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The First League Gala which started today will end tomorrow, 14th November,2021.

