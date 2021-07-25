COPPER QUEENS PERFORMING WELL SO FAR – ANALYST

Football Analyst Aaron Mubanga says he is confident that the Copper Queens will emerge victorious against Brazil in Tuesday’s Tokyo Olympic Women’s Championship.

Speaking in an interview with Lusaka Star, Mr. Mubanga said the copper queens have great players and stand a chance to win despite having difficulties in the first two games against the Nerthlands and China.

They lacked good defence and their performance could have been better, Mr. Mubanga said.

He added that as the team proceeds to the last game of Group F, coach Bruce Mwape should work on improving the positions of players.

They have done very well so far looking at how they have managed to score seven goals in two games, this gives them an opportunity to emerge victorious against Brazil on Tuesday, he said.

Meanwhile , Copper Queens fan Barbara Mapesa is impressed and excited with the performance of the girls at the on going games in Tokyo.

Who would have thought we would score against Nerthlands and China who are ranked top in the world analysis of women soccer? This is a very big achievement for the girls and it is really amazing that they are representing us well , Barbara said.

The Copper Queens have a point after playing to a 4-4 stalemate against China despite losing 10-3 in the first game against the Netherlands.

Related

Comments

comments