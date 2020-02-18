ZAMBIA TO FACE NAMIBIA AT CHAN QUALIFIERS

The Zambia National Football Team will again face Namibia in the African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament group stage scheduled for Cameroon in April this year.
This is according to information released on the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) official facebook page.
According to the statement, the competition which was conducted on Monday evening at the Palais Polyvalent des Sports de Yaoundé in the capital, Yaounde will run from April 4th -25th 2020.
Zambia and Namibia met at the 2018 edition of the tournament in Morocco where they drew 1-1 en route to both making a quarterfinal exit.
Zambia head into their fourth CHAN after quarterfinal finishes in 2018 and 2016 and a third place finish at the inaugural tournament in 2009 held in Cote d’Ivoire.
2016 fourth place finishers Guinea and Tanzania complete Group D.
Record champions DR Congo headline Pool B that has neighbours Congo-Brazzaville, 2014 champions Libya and Niger.
While defending champions Morocco are in Pool C together with debutants Togo as well as East African neighbours Uganda and Rwanda.
CHAN is a second tier AFCON exclusively for domestic league players.
|February 16, 2020
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|1 - 1
|Mufulira Wanderers
|Power Dynamos
|2 - 2
|ZESCO United
|February 15, 2020
|Lusaka Dynamos
|2 - 2
|Green Buffaloes
|Buildcon
|0 - 2
|Kabwe Warriors
|Nkana
|0 - 1
|Forest Rangers
|Kabwe YSA
|0 - 0
|Zanaco
|Red Arrows
|1 - 0
|NAPSA Stars
|Green Eagles
|2 - 2
|Lumwana Radiants
|Nkwazi
|3 - 0
|Nakambala Leopards
|February 12, 2020
|Zanaco
|2 - 0
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|February 9, 2020
|Zanaco
|3 - 2
|Kabwe Warriors
|Nakambala Leopards
|1 - 3
|Forest Rangers
|Mufulira Wanderers
|0 - 2
|ZESCO United
|February 8, 2020
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|1 - 0
|Red Arrows
|Lumwana Radiants
|0 - 0
|Buildcon
|Lusaka Dynamos
|1 - 1
|Nkana
|Power Dynamos
|4 - 0
|Kabwe YSA
|NAPSA Stars
|0 - 1
|Nkwazi
|Green Buffaloes
|0 - 1
|Green Eagles
|February 16, 2020
|ZESCO United
|14:00
|Power Dynamos
|February 19, 2020
|Zanaco
|14:00
|Red Arrows
|February 22, 2020
|Green Buffaloes
|12:00
|Red Arrows
|Lumwana Radiants
|14:00
|Nkwazi
|Power Dynamos
|14:00
|Green Eagles
|Zanaco
|14:00
|Buildcon
|Nakambala Leopards
|14:00
|Kabwe YSA
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|14:00
|Nkana
|Kabwe Warriors
|14:00
|Forest Rangers
|Mufulira Wanderers
|14:00
|Lusaka Dynamos
|February 23, 2020
|NAPSA Stars
|14:00
|ZESCO United
|February 26, 2020
|Green Eagles
|14:00
|Zanaco
|March 4, 2020
|Lumwana Radiants
|14:00
|ZESCO United
|Zanaco
|14:00
|Nkwazi
|February 17, 2020
|Chelsea
|0 - 2
|Manchester United
|February 16, 2020
|Arsenal
|4 - 0
|Newcastle United
|Aston Villa
|2 - 3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|February 15, 2020
|Norwich City
|0 - 1
|Liverpool
|Southampton
|1 - 2
|Burnley
|February 14, 2020
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|0 - 0
|Leicester City
|February 9, 2020
|Sheffield United
|2 - 1
|AFC Bournemouth
|February 8, 2020
|Brighton & Hov…
|1 - 1
|Watford
|Everton
|3 - 1
|Crystal Palace
|February 2, 2020
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2 - 0
|Manchester City
|Burnley
|0 - 0
|Arsenal
|February 1, 2020
|Manchester United
|0 - 0
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Crystal Palace
|0 - 1
|Sheffield United
|AFC Bournemouth
|2 - 1
|Aston Villa
|Liverpool
|4 - 0
|Southampton
|Watford
|2 - 3
|Everton
|Newcastle United
|0 - 0
|Norwich City
|West Ham United
|3 - 3
|Brighton & Hov…
|Leicester City
|2 - 2
|Chelsea
|January 29, 2020
|West Ham United
|0 - 2
|Liverpool
|February 19, 2020
|Manchester City
|20:30
|West Ham United
|February 22, 2020
|Chelsea
|13:30
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Southampton
|16:00
|Aston Villa
|Sheffield United
|16:00
|Brighton & Hov…
|Burnley
|16:00
|AFC Bournemouth
|Crystal Palace
|16:00
|Newcastle United
|Leicester City
|18:30
|Manchester City
|February 23, 2020
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|15:00
|Norwich City
|Manchester United
|15:00
|Watford
|Arsenal
|17:30
|Everton
|February 24, 2020
|Liverpool
|21:00
|West Ham United
|February 28, 2020
|Norwich City
|21:00
|Leicester City
|February 29, 2020
|Aston Villa
|01:00
|Sheffield United
|Brighton & Hov…
|13:30
|Crystal Palace
|AFC Bournemouth
|16:00
|Chelsea
|West Ham United
|16:00
|Southampton
|Newcastle United
|16:00
|Burnley
|Watford
|18:30
|Liverpool
