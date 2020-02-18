ZAMBIA TO FACE NAMIBIA AT CHAN QUALIFIERS

The Zambia National Football Team will again face Namibia in the African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament group stage scheduled for Cameroon in April this year.

This is according to information released on the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) official facebook page.

According to the statement, the competition which was conducted on Monday evening at the Palais Polyvalent des Sports de Yaoundé in the capital, Yaounde will run from April 4th -25th 2020.

Zambia and Namibia met at the 2018 edition of the tournament in Morocco where they drew 1-1 en route to both making a quarterfinal exit.

Zambia head into their fourth CHAN after quarterfinal finishes in 2018 and 2016 and a third place finish at the inaugural tournament in 2009 held in Cote d’Ivoire.

2016 fourth place finishers Guinea and Tanzania complete Group D.

Record champions DR Congo headline Pool B that has neighbours Congo-Brazzaville, 2014 champions Libya and Niger.

While defending champions Morocco are in Pool C together with debutants Togo as well as East African neighbours Uganda and Rwanda.

CHAN is a second tier AFCON exclusively for domestic league players.



