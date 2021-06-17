OYDC-ZAMBIA CLOSES FOR 21-DAYS

OYDC Zambia–Sports Development Center has suspended all sporting activities at the facility for three weeks following a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.
OYDC-Zambia Chief Executive Officer Dr. Fredrick Chitangala said the suspension is with immediate effect in compliance with the directive from the Secretary to the Cabinet Dr. Simon Miti.
Dr. Chitangala added that the center is best known for housing a number of activities, hence the need to suspend all youthful league games such as the Teulings Youth Sports Challenge and other competitions.
May I hasten to reiterate that at OYDC -Zambia we value the health of every citizen and it is prudent for us to suspend the activities and monitor the situation,
he said.
Dr. Chitangala noted that the decision is in order to supplement measures announced by Dr Miti on June 16, 2021 that will help mitigate the escalating numbers of daily cases of the pandemic.
During this period, we pray and hope that other athletes and patrons who access the facility stick to measures the government has put in place,
he added.
Dr. Chitangala further said clients like Kafue Celtic Football Club will continue to use the facility on condition that all COVID-19 measures are observed.
The lodge will however remain open to the public and the restaurant will only operate on take away basis.
