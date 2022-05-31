Link to the Department of Media and Communication Studies at the University of Zambia UNZA
HomeSportsZambian athletes ready for African Senior Athletics Championship

Zambian athletes ready for African Senior Athletics Championship

Dorcus Phiri
By Dorcus Phiri
21

Zambia Athletics (ZA) has declared the Zambia athletics national team ready for the African Senior Athletics Championship slated for next month in Port-Louis, Mauritius.

In an interview with Lusaka Star, ZA Secretary General Davison Mungambata said a total of 14 athletes are already in camp at the Olympic Youth Development Center (OYDC) in preparation for the championship that will be held between June 8 and 12, 2022.

“We did not hand pick the 14 athletes, but we used timetronics and those that managed to beat the standard time set by the world athletics board, qualified to be picked so as to make the team,” Mungambata said.

He disclosed that the Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) contributed seven athletes to the Mauritius-bound national team after emerging overall champions at the 2022 Inter Company Relay held on May 8, 2022 in Lusaka.

Mungambata further thanked OYDC for coming to the aid of his association by allowing its athletes to use OYDC lodge on credit.

” Zambia Athletics has not yet been allocated funds for the championship in Mauritius as the budget is still with the Ministry of Youth and Sports,” the secretary general said.

Previous articleVarsities need to incorporate sports in their curriculum- UNZA acting VC
Dorcus Phiri
Dorcus Phiri
Related articles

Welcome to UNZA Dept of Media and Communication Studies

Learn more about us at unza.zm

Visit our Department

From the archive

ECONOMIST FAULTS GOVT FOR FAILURE TO PROPERLY COMMUNICATE REMOVAL OF SUBSIDIES

A Lusaka based economist says government has failed to relay proper information concerning the imminent removal of subsidies on electricity and fuel. In an interview,...

HALTED CHALIMBANA LWIMBA-KATOBA ROAD CONSTRUCTION TO COMMENCE IN 2019

SASU CALLS FOR SOLIDARITY AMONG STUDENT UNIONS ACROSS SADC

Load more

From the archive

Popular articles

Navigation

A Teaching Newspaper for the Department of Media and Communication Studies

The University of Zambia (UNZA)

Contact

The University of Zambia
Dept of Media and Communication Studies
Great East Road Campus
PO Box 32379
Lusaka, Zambia

Mobile 1: +260 964 038739
Mobile 2: +260 976 516733
Telephone: +260 211 290035

Follow us

Authors | Privacy Policy | Terms of Service