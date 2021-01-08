UNZA TO BUILD SPORTS COMPLEX

The University of Zambia (UNZA) Sports and Recreation Department has announced plans to build a sports complex to promote sports at the university.
UNZA Sports and Recreation Officer Mwape Nshimbi, said his office is working with various stakeholders to develop a master plan to actualize the goal.
In an interview with Lusaka Star, Mr. Nshimbi said UNZA is a reservoir for future sportsmen and women, thus infrastructure development is key to ensure growth of various sports around the institution.
We seek to do the best despite the advent of COVID-19 that has impacted the sports fraternity as a whole,Nshimbi.
The sports officer however expressed concern over how strict and bureaucratic other wings of management are, which in turn have hindered some projects.
Meanwhile, University of Zambia Student Union (UNZASU) Sports Minister Chikomeni Nyirongo said the introduction of a complex will help reduce congestion during training.
Mr. Nyirongo also called upon UNZA management to be fair in terms of grade allocation in tests and exams for active sportsmen and women at the institution.
Through sports, we elevate the name of the institution and it is not fair to be graded the same like any other student as we spend most of the time training,Nyirongo.
Students spoken to have welcomed the move to build a sports complex.
One student, Natasha Mwale, said such an investment is important as sports is a prospective means to an end for some people.
|January 8, 2021
|Kabwe Warriors
|1 - 2
|Zanaco
|December 30, 2020
|Prison Leopards
|2 - 0
|Nkana
|December 27, 2020
|Power Dynamos
|2 - 1
|Zanaco
|Kabwe Warriors
|2 - 1
|Forest Rangers
|December 26, 2020
|Indeni
|2 - 2
|Green Eagles
|December 24, 2020
|Power Dynamos
|0 - 1
|Forest Rangers
|December 20, 2020
|Power Dynamos
|1 - 1
|Kabwe Warriors
|Zanaco
|4 - 0
|Lumwana Radiants
|December 19, 2020
|Red Arrows
|2 - 0
|Young Green Eagles
|Indeni
|0 - 1
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Prison Leopards
|1 - 0
|Buildcon
|Green Buffaloes
|1 - 1
|Forest Rangers
|December 18, 2020
|Green Eagles
|0 - 0
|ZESCO United
|December 16, 2020
|Nkana
|2 - 0
|Kitwe United
|Power Dynamos
|2 - 2
|NAPSA Stars
|Forest Rangers
|2 - 1
|Buildcon
|December 13, 2020
|Nkana
|3 - 1
|Green Eagles
|Buildcon
|2 - 1
|Kitwe United
|December 30, 2020
|ZESCO United
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|January 9, 2021
|Lumwana Radiants
|13:00
|Green Buffaloes
|Nkana
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|Young Green Eagles
|13:00
|Indeni
|ZESCO United
|13:00
|Nkwazi
|Buildcon
|13:00
|Red Arrows
|January 10, 2021
|Forest Rangers
|13:00
|Kitwe United
|NAPSA Stars
|13:00
|Prison Leopards
|January 13, 2021
|Nkana
|00:00
|Red Arrows
|Lumwana Radiants
|13:00
|NAPSA Stars
|January 20, 2021
|NAPSA Stars
|00:00
|Kabwe Warriors
|Forest Rangers
|00:00
|Lumwana Radiants
|Green Eagles
|00:00
|Power Dynamos
|Lusaka Dynamos
|13:00
|Green Eagles
|January 27, 2021
|Green Eagles
|00:00
|Red Arrows
|Kitwe United
|00:00
|NAPSA Stars
|Nkwazi
|00:00
|Nkana
|February 3, 2021
|NAPSA Stars
|00:00
|Forest Rangers
|February 10, 2021
|Power Dynamos
|00:00
|Green Buffaloes
|February 17, 2021
|Lusaka Dynamos
|00:00
|Power Dynamos
|January 4, 2021
|Southampton
|1 - 0
|Liverpool
|January 3, 2021
|Chelsea
|1 - 3
|Manchester City
|Newcastle United
|1 - 2
|Leicester City
|January 2, 2021
|West Bromwich Albion
|0 - 4
|Arsenal
|Brighton & Hov…
|3 - 3
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Crystal Palace
|2 - 0
|Sheffield United
|Tottenham Hotspur
|3 - 0
|Leeds United
|January 1, 2021
|Manchester United
|2 - 1
|Aston Villa
|Everton
|0 - 1
|West Ham United
|December 30, 2020
|Newcastle United
|0 - 0
|Liverpool
|December 29, 2020
|Manchester United
|1 - 0
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|West Bromwich Albion
|0 - 5
|Leeds United
|Southampton
|0 - 0
|West Ham United
|Burnley
|1 - 0
|Sheffield United
|Brighton & Hov…
|0 - 1
|Arsenal
|December 28, 2020
|Chelsea
|1 - 1
|Aston Villa
|Crystal Palace
|1 - 1
|Leicester City
|December 4, 2020
|Aston Villa
|00:00
|Newcastle United
|December 28, 2020
|Everton
|00:00
|Manchester City
|December 30, 2020
|Tottenham Hotspur
|00:00
|Fulham
|January 3, 2021
|Burnley
|00:00
|Fulham
|January 12, 2021
|Sheffield United
|18:00
|Newcastle United
|Burnley
|20:15
|Manchester United
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|20:15
|Everton
|January 13, 2021
|Manchester City
|18:00
|Brighton & Hov…
|Aston Villa
|20:15
|Tottenham Hotspur
|January 14, 2021
|Arsenal
|20:00
|Crystal Palace
|January 15, 2021
|Fulham
|20:00
|Chelsea
|January 16, 2021
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|12:30
|West Bromwich Albion
|West Ham United
|15:00
|Burnley
|Leeds United
|15:00
|Brighton & Hov…
|Aston Villa
|17:30
|Everton
|Leicester City
|20:00
|Southampton
|January 17, 2021
|Sheffield United
|14:00
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Liverpool
|16:30
|Manchester United
|Manchester City
|19:15
|Crystal Palace
|January 18, 2021
|Arsenal
|20:00
|Newcastle United
