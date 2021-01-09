SABUMUKAMA, OWINO HEAD FOR PENSIONS AT NAPSA

Former ZESCO United players Enock Sabumukana and David Owino Odhiambo have penned separate deals to play for NAPSA Stars Football Club.
A statement issued by NAPSA revealed that Sabumukana, who is Burundian, has signed a three-year contract while Kenyan national Owino has signed for two years.
NAPSA Stars Head Coach Mohamed Fathi said he is confident the pair will be a great addition to his squad.
And Club Director/General Manager Honor Janza also expressed his confidence in the two players.
We are more than excited to have these two on board because we have no doubt that they come in with experience to help us both in the league and continental competition,”Janza.
The director also announced that the club has parted ways with defenders David Dauda, Keegan Zulu, Smart Banda, Stephen Phiri, Midfielder John Sikaumbwe and Striker Andrew Tololwa, while loaning Midfielder Kapembwa Musonda to Buildcon FC.
Everyone at NAPSA Stars wishes all the six players all the very best in their futures and thank them for their time and commitment at the club,Janza
The announcement follows the two players’ separation from ZESCO United. Both players left the Ndola side after their contracts expired.
