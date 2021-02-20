JANZA APPOINTED NAPSA GS

Napsa Stars Football Club Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Honor Janza has been appointed as club General Secretary.



This decision was reached after a meeting by the club’s Board of Directors that sat on Wednesday, February, 17 2021.



The club has further requested the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to record the change made.



The Pensioners have advised the country’s football governing body to conduct all communication and liaison between the two through Mr. Janza.



Mr. Janza came at the helm of Pensioners as a Technical Director before being appointed as club CEO.



This is contained in a statement made available to Lusaka Star by Napsa Stars Football Club Board Secretary Cephas Sinyangwe.

