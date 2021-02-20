JANZA APPOINTED NAPSA GS

Napsa Stars Football Club Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Honor Janza has been appointed as club General Secretary.
This decision was reached after a meeting by the club’s Board of Directors that sat on Wednesday, February, 17 2021.
The club has further requested the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to record the change made.
The Pensioners have advised the country’s football governing body to conduct all communication and liaison between the two through Mr. Janza.
Mr. Janza came at the helm of Pensioners as a Technical Director before being appointed as club CEO.
This is contained in a statement made available to Lusaka Star by Napsa Stars Football Club Board Secretary Cephas Sinyangwe.
Determined and optimistic sports writer. Self driven and passionate towards seeing an inclusive coverage of sports.
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts.
Click to show error
|February 21, 2021
|Lusaka Dynamos
|1 - 0
|Buildcon
|Young Green Eagles
|0 - 0
|Power Dynamos
|February 20, 2021
|Green Eagles
|2 - 2
|Kabwe Warriors
|Indeni
|1 - 3
|Zanaco
|Prison Leopards
|1 - 0
|Kitwe United
|Red Arrows
|3 - 0
|Green Buffaloes
|Nkwazi
|0 - 0
|Lumwana Radiants
|February 17, 2021
|ZESCO United
|2 - 1
|Power Dynamos
|February 14, 2021
|Lusaka Dynamos
|0 - 0
|Young Green Eagles
|Power Dynamos
|1 - 1
|Kitwe United
|February 13, 2021
|Nkwazi
|1 - 0
|Forest Rangers
|Green Eagles
|2 - 1
|Lumwana Radiants
|ZESCO United
|3 - 1
|Buildcon
|Red Arrows
|1 - 1
|Zanaco
|Prison Leopards
|2 - 2
|Green Buffaloes
|Indeni
|0 - 0
|Kabwe Warriors
|February 10, 2021
|Green Eagles
|0 - 0
|Power Dynamos
|February 7, 2021
|Lusaka Dynamos
|2 - 1
|Power Dynamos
|Buildcon
|3 - 1
|Nkana
|NAPSA Stars
|1 - 0
|Nkwazi
|January 9, 2021
|Nkana
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|February 13, 2021
|Nkana
|00:00
|NAPSA Stars
|February 20, 2021
|ZESCO United
|00:00
|NAPSA Stars
|Nkana
|00:00
|Forest Rangers
|February 21, 2021
|Manchester United
|3 - 1
|Newcastle United
|Arsenal
|0 - 1
|Manchester City
|Aston Villa
|1 - 2
|Leicester City
|West Ham United
|2 - 1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|February 20, 2021
|Fulham
|1 - 0
|Sheffield United
|Liverpool
|0 - 2
|Everton
|Burnley
|0 - 0
|West Bromwich Albion
|Southampton
|1 - 1
|Chelsea
|February 19, 2021
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|1 - 0
|Leeds United
|February 17, 2021
|Everton
|1 - 3
|Manchester City
|Burnley
|1 - 1
|Fulham
|February 15, 2021
|Chelsea
|2 - 0
|Newcastle United
|West Ham United
|3 - 0
|Sheffield United
|February 14, 2021
|Everton
|0 - 2
|Fulham
|Arsenal
|4 - 2
|Leeds United
|West Bromwich Albion
|1 - 1
|Manchester United
|Southampton
|1 - 2
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|January 17, 2021
|Aston Villa
|00:00
|Everton
|February 22, 2021
|Brighton & Hov…
|20:00
|Crystal Palace
|February 23, 2021
|Leeds United
|18:00
|Southampton
|February 27, 2021
|Manchester City
|12:30
|West Ham United
|West Bromwich Albion
|15:00
|Brighton & Hov…
|Leeds United
|17:30
|Aston Villa
|Newcastle United
|20:00
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|February 28, 2021
|Leicester City
|12:00
|Arsenal
|Crystal Palace
|12:00
|Fulham
|Tottenham Hotspur
|14:00
|Burnley
|Chelsea
|16:30
|Manchester United
|Sheffield United
|19:15
|Liverpool
|March 1, 2021
|Everton
|20:00
|Southampton
|March 2, 2021
|Manchester City
|20:00
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|March 3, 2021
|Burnley
|18:00
|Leicester City
|Sheffield United
|18:00
|Aston Villa
|Crystal Palace
|20:15
|Manchester United
|March 4, 2021
|West Bromwich Albion
|18:00
|Everton
|Fulham
|18:00
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Liverpool
|20:15
|Chelsea
Department of Media and Communication Studies The University of Zambia Great East Road Campus E-Mail, Twitter, Facebook Mobile Number: +260-964-038739 +260-976-516733 Telephone: +260-211-290035