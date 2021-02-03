GETTING WEEK OFF WILL NOT GUARANTEE NAPSA A WIN- CHAMA

Football Analyst Puncherelo Chama says NAPSA Stars should re-consider taking time-off playing competitive games as this will not guarantee a win.
Chama explained that clubs that are due to play against NAPSA Stars are prepared to take them on and the hiatus will not work in their favor.
Clubs that are playing against NAPSA Stars have invested and prepared for the game and therefore, postponing the match will disadvantage the clubs,Chama.
He added that the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has a schedule that must be followed and should not exhibit favouritism to any team.
If FAZ gives Napsa Stars a week off the games due to its fatigued and injury-hit team, that will bring complication among other clubs who will want a week off too,Chama.
The football analyst noted that it is bad for a match to be postponed because in most cases, teams that get a week off prior to their match usually lose.
He added that most Zambian clubs have a habit of not playing their scheduled games which has never helped them on the pitch in terms of winning.
Chama has therefore called upon NAPSA Stars to look for solutions among themselves to their current challenges and do some consultations than pleading for a week off.
This is after NAPSA Stars Coach Mohamed Fathi pleaded with FAZ to give his fatigued and injury-hit team a week off after the seven competitive
games in January have left them struggling in domestic action.
|February 7, 2021
|Buildcon
|3 - 1
|Nkana
|Lusaka Dynamos
|2 - 1
|Power Dynamos
|NAPSA Stars
|1 - 0
|Nkwazi
|February 6, 2021
|Zanaco
|3 - 2
|Prison Leopards
|Lumwana Radiants
|2 - 2
|Indeni
|Young Green Eagles
|1 - 0
|ZESCO United
|Forest Rangers
|1 - 0
|Green Eagles
|Kabwe Warriors
|1 - 0
|Red Arrows
|Green Buffaloes
|3 - 1
|Kitwe United
|February 4, 2021
|Nkwazi
|0 - 2
|Nkana
|February 3, 2021
|Lusaka Dynamos
|2 - 1
|Green Eagles
|Kitwe United
|0 - 0
|NAPSA Stars
|January 31, 2021
|Nkana
|4 - 0
|Young Green Eagles
|December 30, 2020
|ZESCO United
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|January 9, 2021
|Nkana
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|January 20, 2021
|Green Eagles
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|February 24, 2021
|Power Dynamos
|00:00
|Kitwe United
|February 7, 2021
|Sheffield United
|1 - 2
|Chelsea
|Liverpool
|1 - 4
|Manchester City
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|0 - 0
|Leicester City
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2 - 0
|West Bromwich Albion
|February 6, 2021
|Manchester United
|3 - 3
|Everton
|Fulham
|0 - 0
|West Ham United
|Newcastle United
|3 - 2
|Southampton
|Burnley
|1 - 1
|Brighton & Hov…
|Aston Villa
|1 - 0
|Arsenal
|February 4, 2021
|Tottenham Hotspur
|0 - 1
|Chelsea
|February 3, 2021
|Aston Villa
|1 - 3
|West Ham United
|Liverpool
|0 - 1
|Brighton & Hov…
|Leeds United
|1 - 2
|Everton
|Fulham
|0 - 2
|Leicester City
|Burnley
|0 - 2
|Manchester City
|February 2, 2021
|Newcastle United
|1 - 2
|Crystal Palace
|Manchester United
|9 - 0
|Southampton
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|2 - 1
|Arsenal
|Sheffield United
|2 - 1
|West Bromwich Albion
|January 13, 2021
|Aston Villa
|00:00
|Tottenham Hotspur
|January 17, 2021
|Aston Villa
|00:00
|Everton
|February 8, 2021
|Leeds United
|20:00
|Crystal Palace
|February 13, 2021
|Leicester City
|12:30
|Liverpool
|Crystal Palace
|15:00
|Burnley
|Manchester City
|17:30
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Brighton & Hov…
|20:00
|Aston Villa
|February 14, 2021
|Southampton
|12:00
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|West Bromwich Albion
|14:00
|Manchester United
|Arsenal
|16:30
|Leeds United
|Everton
|19:00
|Fulham
|February 15, 2021
|West Ham United
|18:00
|Sheffield United
|Chelsea
|20:00
|Newcastle United
|February 17, 2021
|Burnley
|18:00
|Fulham
|Everton
|20:15
|Manchester City
|February 19, 2021
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|20:00
|Leeds United
|February 20, 2021
|Southampton
|12:30
|Chelsea
|Burnley
|15:00
|West Bromwich Albion
|Liverpool
|17:30
|Everton
|Fulham
|20:00
|Sheffield United
