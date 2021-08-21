HAZ EXPECTANT OF SPORTS POLICY IMPLEMENTATION

The Handball Association of Zambia (HAZ) says it is expectant to see the implementation of the sports policy by the incoming government.

HAZ President Victor Banda said the association is interested to witness the fruitfulness of the policy in the United Party for National Development (UPND) manifesto with pillars such as: a support system, sports for sustainable development, sports to make Zambia an active nation and a winning Zambia at the international.

As an association we demand equity in terms of support system for us to achieve sport for sustainable development, as well as a winning country,

Banda said.

He added that there is need to initiate a mechanism that will ensure equal distribution of support to all federations not only to the Handball Association.

Sports is an industry which is helping young people with employment globally and I am hoping that the policy should not only be on paper but be actualised,

he added.

Meanwhile, Baseball and Softball Association of Zambia Secretary General Kenny Matishi said the association is looking forward to working with the new regime because of the pronouncements it has made so far.

We are hoping that sports associations and federations will be considered regardless of how popular they are, they must be treated equally,

he said.

Matishi stated that once sports associations and federations are developed, they will be beneficial to board members, athletes and communities.

￼

Related

Comments

comments