Botswana President to grace 97th Agriculture Commercial Show

Government says the President of Botswana, Advocate Duma Gideon Boko, will grace the 97th Agricultural and Commercial Show on Saturday, August 2, 2025, in Lusaka at the invitation of President Hakainde Hichilema.

In a press statement, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mulambo Haimbe, said President Boko will undertake a state visit from August 1 to 2.

Mr Haimbe disclosed that during the visit, Presidents Boko and Hichilema will preside over the inaugural session of the Zambia-Botswana Bi-National Commission (BNC) on Friday at State House.

He said this will elevate the structured relations from the existing Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation (JPCC).

“The BNC will be the highest structured bilateral mechanism between Zambia and Botswana,” Mr Haimbe stated.

“The inaugural session will allow the Presidents to review progress made in the implementation of past decisions and agree on new programmes.”

He added that this will culminate in the signing of Memoranda of Understanding between the two countries in various sectors, further strengthening the foundation for meaningful collaboration and mutual growth.

Mr Haimbe emphasised that Zambia and Botswana remain strategic partners with enduring historical relations, citing the Kazungula Bridge as a pivotal facility in ensuring the free movement of goods and services, thereby contributing to the greater integration of the southern African region.

“President Hichilema has prioritised cooperation at the regional level and the development of crucial infrastructure and processes essential to improving trade facilitation and enhancing socio-economic integration,” he said.

Mr Haimbe noted that the visit would offer a platform to reinforce the strong ties between the two countries while exploring new areas of cooperation in key targeted sectors.