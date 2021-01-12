NOCZ SADDENED BY MWABA’S DEATH

The National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) is saddened by the death of National Organisation for Women in Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation (NOWSPAR) founder and Executive Director Matildah Mwaba.
According to a statement made available to Lusaka Star, NOCZ President Alfred Foloko says NOCZ is shocked to learn of Mwaba’s death.
Mwaba will be remembered for her diligence in contributing to the running of affairs of the committee as well as being a beacon of gender equality in sport,he said.
Foloko further said Mwaba was a sports administrator who was a torch bearer in the ushering of other women into the sector especially through NOWSPAR, which she founded.
NOCZ will celebrate her legacy particularly the agenda on women sports and endeavor to partner with other women for the continuation of her vision,he added.
Mwaba served as NOCZ board member under the executive of Patrick Chamunda until December 10, 2005, as well as the Zambia Judo Association, where she served for several years.
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts.
Click to show error
|January 10, 2021
|NAPSA Stars
|2 - 1
|Prison Leopards
|Forest Rangers
|4 - 0
|Kitwe United
|January 9, 2021
|Young Green Eagles
|1 - 1
|Indeni
|Lumwana Radiants
|1 - 0
|Green Buffaloes
|Buildcon
|1 - 2
|Red Arrows
|January 8, 2021
|Kabwe Warriors
|1 - 2
|Zanaco
|December 30, 2020
|Prison Leopards
|2 - 0
|Nkana
|December 27, 2020
|Power Dynamos
|2 - 1
|Zanaco
|Kabwe Warriors
|2 - 1
|Forest Rangers
|December 26, 2020
|Indeni
|2 - 2
|Green Eagles
|December 24, 2020
|Power Dynamos
|0 - 1
|Forest Rangers
|December 20, 2020
|Zanaco
|4 - 0
|Lumwana Radiants
|Power Dynamos
|1 - 1
|Kabwe Warriors
|December 19, 2020
|Prison Leopards
|1 - 0
|Buildcon
|Indeni
|0 - 1
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Red Arrows
|2 - 0
|Young Green Eagles
|Green Buffaloes
|1 - 1
|Forest Rangers
|December 18, 2020
|Green Eagles
|0 - 0
|ZESCO United
|December 30, 2020
|ZESCO United
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|January 9, 2021
|Nkana
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|ZESCO United
|13:00
|Nkwazi
|January 13, 2021
|Lumwana Radiants
|13:00
|NAPSA Stars
|Nkana
|13:00
|Red Arrows
|January 15, 2021
|Nkwazi
|13:00
|Lusaka Dynamos
|January 16, 2021
|Green Buffaloes
|11:00
|Kabwe Warriors
|Nkana
|13:00
|ZESCO United
|Red Arrows
|13:00
|NAPSA Stars
|Kitwe United
|13:00
|Lumwana Radiants
|Prison Leopards
|13:00
|Forest Rangers
|Indeni
|13:00
|Buildcon
|January 17, 2021
|Green Eagles
|13:00
|Young Green Eagles
|January 20, 2021
|Forest Rangers
|00:00
|Lumwana Radiants
|Green Eagles
|00:00
|Power Dynamos
|NAPSA Stars
|00:00
|Kabwe Warriors
|Lusaka Dynamos
|13:00
|Green Eagles
|January 27, 2021
|Green Eagles
|00:00
|Red Arrows
|Kitwe United
|00:00
|NAPSA Stars
|Nkwazi
|00:00
|Nkana
|January 4, 2021
|Southampton
|1 - 0
|Liverpool
|January 3, 2021
|Chelsea
|1 - 3
|Manchester City
|Newcastle United
|1 - 2
|Leicester City
|January 2, 2021
|West Bromwich Albion
|0 - 4
|Arsenal
|Brighton & Hov…
|3 - 3
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Crystal Palace
|2 - 0
|Sheffield United
|Tottenham Hotspur
|3 - 0
|Leeds United
|January 1, 2021
|Manchester United
|2 - 1
|Aston Villa
|Everton
|0 - 1
|West Ham United
|December 30, 2020
|Newcastle United
|0 - 0
|Liverpool
|December 29, 2020
|Manchester United
|1 - 0
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|West Bromwich Albion
|0 - 5
|Leeds United
|Southampton
|0 - 0
|West Ham United
|Burnley
|1 - 0
|Sheffield United
|Brighton & Hov…
|0 - 1
|Arsenal
|December 28, 2020
|Chelsea
|1 - 1
|Aston Villa
|Crystal Palace
|1 - 1
|Leicester City
|December 4, 2020
|Aston Villa
|00:00
|Newcastle United
|December 28, 2020
|Everton
|00:00
|Manchester City
|January 3, 2021
|Burnley
|00:00
|Fulham
|January 12, 2021
|Sheffield United
|18:00
|Newcastle United
|Burnley
|20:15
|Manchester United
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|20:15
|Everton
|January 13, 2021
|Aston Villa
|00:00
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Manchester City
|18:00
|Brighton & Hov…
|Tottenham Hotspur
|20:15
|Fulham
|January 14, 2021
|Arsenal
|20:00
|Crystal Palace
|January 16, 2021
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|12:30
|West Bromwich Albion
|Leeds United
|15:00
|Brighton & Hov…
|West Ham United
|15:00
|Burnley
|Fulham
|17:30
|Chelsea
|Leicester City
|20:00
|Southampton
|January 17, 2021
|Aston Villa
|12:00
|Everton
|Sheffield United
|14:05
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Liverpool
|16:30
|Manchester United
|Manchester City
|19:15
|Crystal Palace
|January 18, 2021
|Arsenal
|20:00
|Newcastle United
Department of Media and Communication Studies The University of Zambia Great East Road Campus E-Mail, Twitter, Facebook Mobile Number: +260-964-038739 +260-976-516733 Telephone: +260-211-290035