NOCZ SADDENED BY MWABA’S DEATH

The National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) is saddened by the death of National Organisation for Women in Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation (NOWSPAR) founder and Executive Director Matildah Mwaba.

According to a statement made available to Lusaka Star, NOCZ President Alfred Foloko says NOCZ is shocked to learn of Mwaba’s death.

Mwaba will be remembered for her diligence in contributing to the running of affairs of the committee as well as being a beacon of gender equality in sport, he said.

Foloko further said Mwaba was a sports administrator who was a torch bearer in the ushering of other women into the sector especially through NOWSPAR, which she founded.



NOCZ will celebrate her legacy particularly the agenda on women sports and endeavor to partner with other women for the continuation of her vision, he added.

Mwaba served as NOCZ board member under the executive of Patrick Chamunda until December 10, 2005, as well as the Zambia Judo Association, where she served for several years.

