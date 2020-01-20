ZAVA AGM TO HAPPEN ON MARCH 15

The Zambia Volleyball Association (ZAVA) has set March 15 as the date to hold their 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM).

In a statement released to the media by the association’s General Secretary Mr. Gift Chesekela on Saturday evening, ZAVA has notified their regional bodies, affiliates and all stakeholders that it will hold its 2020 AGM on Saturday 15th March 2020 in Lusaka at the University of Zambia Great East Road Campus, Confucius Institute, 1st Floor.

According to the statement, ZAVA has called on all the affiliates and stakeholders to submit their evaluation and recommendations from the season under review.

It further said proposals should be made for the 2020-2021 volleyball season before 20th February 2020 to the board through the Secretariate in order for the board to review and prepare the activity plan for the current volleyball season.

The association also wishes to advise all regional and provincial bodies affiliated and unaffiliated to ZAVA to hold their 2020 AGMs before 8th March 2020 in order to pave way for the National AGM and early commencement of the 2020-2021 volleyball season.

Furthermore, ZAVA has also called upon all affiliates and stakeholders to send their reviews and recommendations regarding the Zambia National Volleyball League, which was introduced in the season under review, and make submissions to formulate the National Volleyball League governing rules and regulations to be adopted during this year’s national AGM.

The association has announced that all submissions and inquiries should be referred to the Secretariat through email to zambiavolleyball@gmail.com.

Related

Comments

comments