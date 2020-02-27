OYDC COMMENCES TUELINGS SPORTS CHALLENGE

The Olympic Youth Development Centre (OYDC) has commenced the Teulings Youth Sports Challenge for the year 2020 which will run for 10 months.
The athletes are set to compete in beach volleyball, taekwondo, netball and hockey, which are supported by Coen Teulings, Chairman of the MerifIn Capital in Belgium.
Speaking in an interview with Lusaka Star, OYDC Communications Officer Noah Silomba said the challenge is simultaneously being run with the HIV prevention sport project supported by PEPFAR to see that more athletes are sensitized on the disease.
Silomba said the centre has invited Esther Phiri to attend the Champions talk that will take place this weekend where she will share her sporting career with young athelets.
It’s a good idea to have Esther Phiri at the talk as it is a way of encouraging the young ones to push forward in their careers,Said Silomba.
Silomba added that the league games will mainly engage athletes below the age of 17 years.
At the end of the tournament we will have a grand finale, which is set for November 2020Said Silomba.
The majority of the athletes are trained mentors who are then sent in various communities to spread the message through sporting activities while some are based at the centre.
|February 23, 2020
|NAPSA Stars
|2 - 1
|ZESCO United
|February 22, 2020
|Kabwe Warriors
|0 - 0
|Forest Rangers
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|0 - 0
|Nkana
|Mufulira Wanderers
|0 - 2
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Nakambala Leopards
|1 - 1
|Kabwe YSA
|Zanaco
|2 - 0
|Buildcon
|Power Dynamos
|2 - 1
|Green Eagles
|Lumwana Radiants
|1 - 1
|Nkwazi
|Green Buffaloes
|1 - 2
|Red Arrows
|February 19, 2020
|Zanaco
|2 - 1
|Red Arrows
|February 16, 2020
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|1 - 1
|Mufulira Wanderers
|Power Dynamos
|2 - 2
|ZESCO United
|February 15, 2020
|Lusaka Dynamos
|2 - 2
|Green Buffaloes
|Nkana
|0 - 1
|Forest Rangers
|Kabwe YSA
|0 - 0
|Zanaco
|Buildcon
|0 - 2
|Kabwe Warriors
|Red Arrows
|1 - 0
|NAPSA Stars
|Nkwazi
|3 - 0
|Nakambala Leopards
|Green Eagles
|2 - 2
|Lumwana Radiants
|February 12, 2020
|Zanaco
|2 - 0
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|February 16, 2020
|ZESCO United
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|February 29, 2020
|Green Eagles
|13:00
|Mufulira Wanderers
|Red Arrows
|13:00
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Nkwazi
|13:00
|Green Buffaloes
|Kabwe Warriors
|13:00
|Nakambala Leopards
|March 1, 2020
|Kabwe YSA
|08:00
|NAPSA Stars
|Forest Rangers
|11:00
|Lumwana Radiants
|ZESCO United
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|March 4, 2020
|Lumwana Radiants
|13:00
|ZESCO United
|Zanaco
|13:00
|Nkwazi
|April 15, 2020
|Green Eagles
|11:00
|Zanaco
|February 29, 2020
|Brighton & Hov…
|0 - 1
|Crystal Palace
|February 28, 2020
|Norwich City
|1 - 0
|Leicester City
|February 24, 2020
|Liverpool
|3 - 2
|West Ham United
|February 23, 2020
|Arsenal
|3 - 2
|Everton
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|3 - 0
|Norwich City
|Manchester United
|3 - 0
|Watford
|February 22, 2020
|Leicester City
|0 - 1
|Manchester City
|Burnley
|3 - 0
|AFC Bournemouth
|Crystal Palace
|1 - 0
|Newcastle United
|Sheffield United
|1 - 1
|Brighton & Hov…
|Southampton
|2 - 0
|Aston Villa
|Chelsea
|2 - 1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|February 19, 2020
|Manchester City
|2 - 0
|West Ham United
|February 17, 2020
|Chelsea
|0 - 2
|Manchester United
|February 16, 2020
|Arsenal
|4 - 0
|Newcastle United
|Aston Villa
|2 - 3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|February 15, 2020
|Norwich City
|0 - 1
|Liverpool
|Southampton
|1 - 2
|Burnley
|February 14, 2020
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|0 - 0
|Leicester City
|February 9, 2020
|Sheffield United
|2 - 1
|AFC Bournemouth
|February 29, 2020
|Aston Villa
|00:00
|Sheffield United
|West Ham United
|15:00
|Southampton
|Newcastle United
|15:00
|Burnley
|AFC Bournemouth
|15:00
|Chelsea
|Watford
|17:30
|Liverpool
|March 1, 2020
|Manchester City
|00:00
|Arsenal
|Tottenham Hotspur
|14:00
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Everton
|14:00
|Manchester United
|March 7, 2020
|Liverpool
|12:30
|AFC Bournemouth
|Sheffield United
|15:00
|Norwich City
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|15:00
|Brighton & Hov…
|Southampton
|15:00
|Newcastle United
|Arsenal
|15:00
|West Ham United
|Crystal Palace
|15:00
|Watford
|Burnley
|17:30
|Tottenham Hotspur
|March 8, 2020
|Chelsea
|14:00
|Everton
|Manchester United
|16:30
|Manchester City
|March 9, 2020
|Leicester City
|20:00
|Aston Villa
