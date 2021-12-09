RECOVER DIPLOMATIC PASSPORTS, CHIPENZI URGES GOVT

Governance expert McDonald Chipenzi has urged government to recover all diplomatic passports from former government officials who served in the previous Patriotic Front (PF) government.
In an interview, Chipenzi, who is also Executive Director for GEARS Initiative, said the law requires individuals to hand over diplomatic passports to authorities once they lose their position in government.
Meanwhile, Chipenzi has opposed suggestions by various stakeholders that government should confiscate passports of all PF leaders.
It is illegal and unfair to confiscate PF leaders’ passports because they have the right to own them, of course, at the discretion of the government,
Chipenzi said.
It will be unfair to confiscate passports especially from those who are not under any investigations.
He added that it is almost impossible for PF leaders who are under investigations to leave the country as there is tight security at both airports and boarder posts.
In addition, law enforcement agencies and the police are there to monitor the movement of people under investigation as they move in and out of the country,
Chipenzi said.
54 minutes ago
2012 AFCON VICTORY PART OF KASENGELE'S LEGACY- TEMBWEFormer Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Communications Manager, Nkweto Tembwe says the late George kasengele's contribution to Zambian football can be summarized by the country's 2012 Africa Cup
7 hours ago
8 hours ago
Department of Media and Communication Studies The University of Zambia Great East Road Campus E-Mail, Twitter, Facebook Mobile Number: +260-964-038739 +260-976-516733 Telephone: +260-211-290035