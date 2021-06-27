CEHF EXTENDS HEARTFELT CONDOLENCES ON DEATH OF FIRST REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT OF ZAMBIA

Management, staff, and members of the Children’s Environmental Health Foundation (CEHF) have extended their heartfelt condolences to the first family of the late first republican President and the people of Zambia on the demise of the country’s founding father, Dr Kenneth David Kaunda.
“We join the nation in honouring and celebrating the life of our gallant, vibrant, charismatic, loving leader and freedom fighter who championed the development of the country and that of the less privileged communities in the country, the hearts, and minds of the Zambian people that he dearly loved,” CEHF Chairperson Michael Musenga expressed.
He stated that CEHF celebrates the legacy of the 1st President of The Republic of Zambia and the founding father of the great nation of Zambia and all the national heroes who exemplified and defended the country’s highest value of patriotism.
He said their sacrifices and selfless works for the country will always be remembered for many years to come as they have yielded unity, peace, and love especially the children and vulnerable population.
May His Soul Rest in Peace
The statement was issued by Michael Musenga-CEHF Chairperson and Lead Elimination National Advisor in Zambia
Tapela Lungu is an award-winning writer and former Media and Communication studies student at the University of Zambia who has a strong passion to write, read and explore. He was the Managing Editor for the online magazine. As a writer, he has a strong interest in human interest stories, community news and stories that impact human development and health.
