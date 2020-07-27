NAZ APPOINTS NEW PRESIDENT

The Netball Association of Zambia has elected a new president at the Annual Elective General Assembly in Lusaka.
Martha Sichone was elected as the new president after beating the incumbent Getrude Mukumi at the elections presided over by the National Sports Council of Zambia on July 26, 2020.
Sichone, who previously served as a committee member won the presidential race by polling in 12 votes while her opponent and now former president, Gertrude Mukumi who was seeking a third term polled nine votes.
The committee member-cum- NAZ supremo takes over the helm of the association from Mukumi with a four-year mandate.
On other positions, Jessie Henuke won by 16 votes to Gloria Mwanza who polled 5 votes on the position of Vice President – Technical.
Malikana Mubiana went unopposed on the position of Vice President- Projects and Events. Veteran Netball administrator Pritchard Ngoma returned his position as Secretary General after beating Sansele Mukumbuta by a margin of 7 votes.
Dr. Titus Fernando went unopposed to claim the position of Head of Marketing and Public Relations. While John Kamanga was elected as the Head of Sports Development.
