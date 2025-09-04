Grant drops four players from Chipolopolo squad

Zambia national team head coach Avram Grant has trimmed his provisional squad to 26 players ahead of Monday’s crucial Group E FIFA World Cup qualifier against Morocco, set for the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Defensive duo Frankie Musonda and Kelvin Kampamba have been ruled out of the tie due to injuries sustained during preparations.

Musonda, who plies his trade in Bahrain, and Kampamba of Zesco United, were initially included in the squad but failed to pass medical assessments and have been subsequently withdrawn.

The injury setbacks have also seen four other players Abraham Siankombo, Saddam Phiri, Mwenya Chibwe, and Killian Kanguluma dropped as Grant sharpens focus on the final 24-man matchday squad to face the North African giants.

Despite the injury blows, the Chipolopolo technical bench will be buoyed by the full turnout of summoned players, all of whom have reported for duty and are participating in the final training sessions.

Toaster Nsabata (Sekhukhune), Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos), and Charles Kalumba (Red Arrows) for security in goal are the goal keepers.

The defensive lineup features experienced campaigners such as Kabaso Chongo and Benedict Chepeshi, both from Zesco United, alongside Gift Mphande and Red Arrows’ Happy Nsiku.

Overseas-based defenders Obinno Chisala (El Merreikh, Sudan) and David Hamansenya (Leganes, Spain) also bolster the backline.

Midfield remains one of Zambia’s strongest departments, with several Europe-based players including Lubambo Musonda (Magdeburg, Germany), Kings Kangwa (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel), Emmanuel Banda (Maccabi Bnei, Israel), and Miguel Chaiwa (Scotland) providing a mix of flair and grit.

Local standout Gift Siame (Leganes, Spain) and Serie A winger Lameck Banda (Lecce, Italy) add dynamism to the midfield engine.

Up front, the Chipolopolo attack will be spearheaded by Leicester City striker Patson Daka and Al-Fahya’s Fashion Sakala.

The forward line also includes Edward Chilufya (Midtylland, Denmark), Kennedy Musonda (Hapoel Ramat Gan, Israel), and exciting youngster Joseph Sabobo Banda (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel).