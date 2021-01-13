Wash Zambia commits K1.5m to disinfection campaign

Wash Zambia has committed K1,500,000 to a campaign aimed at disinfecting private and public areas in Lusaka.

Speaking during the launch of the ‘Wash Covid Away’ campaign at Kulima Tower Bus Station today, Wash Zambia Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jonathan Kays said the company has partnered with the Lusaka City Council (LCC) to help disinfect the areas to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wash Zambia will disinfect over 50 public and private places such as banks, malls, police and bus stations, Mr. Kays.

The Wash Zambia CEO added that through the company’s corporate social responsibility, they also intend to disinfect houses of its clients.

We are also going to disinfect over five thousand homes of our current and incoming customers in order to ensure their safety during these hard times for free, Mr. Kays.

He has since urged other corporate companies to join hands with Wash Zambia to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the city.

L to R (Center): Wash Zambia CEO Jonathan Kays, Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa and Independence Ward Councilor George Daka disinfecting public property during the launch of the Wash COVID Away campaign at Kulima Tower Bus Station in Lusaka.

Speaking at the same event, Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has urged corporate companies to walk the talk in the fight against COVID-19.

Unlike issuing statements about COVID-19, it is important for corporate companies to join government in the fight against the pandemic, Mr. Sampa.

Mr. Sampa added before his tenure as mayor elapses, three major issues must be addressed and COVID-19 is one of them.

I will ensure that there is proper management of garbage, solutions for the prevalent floods as well as reducing the numbers of COVID-19 in the city, Mr. Sampa.

The mayor, who was the guest of honour, thanked Wash Zambia for the noble cause of helping to fumigate as well as sensitize the people in the city.



