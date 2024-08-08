Muzala Samukonga wins Bronze medal at Paris 2024 Olympics

Zambia’s Athlete, Muzala Samukonga, has won a Bronze medal with a time of 43.74 seconds in the men’s 400 meters final race at the Paris 2024 Olympics held in France.

Quincy Hall from the United States of America came first while Matthew Hudson -Smith from the United Kingdom came in third place.

President Hakainde Hichilema congratulated Samukonga on his Facebook page.

“By competing against the world’s finest athletes in the most esteemed global sporting event, Muzala has elevated our national flag and brought immense pride to his motherland,” he said.

He added that Muzala’s remarkable accomplishment is a testament to his dedication and hardwork.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Sports Permanent Secretary Kangwa Chileshe said Government has successfully negotiated for the $10,000 to be given to Muzala Samukonga, from the President of the Zambia Chinese association.

He revealed that an additional $5000 has been received from King Long Motors.

With many congratulatory messages flowing from the general public, Zamtel, announced on it’s Facebook page that they have a K50,000 waiting for Muzala plus free internet service for an entire year.