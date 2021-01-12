MBOMBO STILL WITH NKANA – SILWAMBA

Nkana Football Club has refuted reports that striker Idris Mbombo has left the club.

Speaking in an interview, Club President Patrick Silwamba said Mbombo has not joined any club and he is still with the team.

Mbombo is still a Nkana player but there are a couple of offers for him so we have not finalized on his future, Silwamba.

Silwamba added that Nkana hopes to go in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederation Cup competition for a win and progress to group stage.

Meanwhile, Football Analyst Puncherrello Chama said it will be difficult for Nkana to play in the CAF Confederation Cup if Mbombo leaves the club and joins another team.

Other players will need to step up and play in the team otherwise Nkana will find itself without going through to the group stage without the services of Mbombo. Chama.

Nkana were drawn with TAS Casablanca of Morocco, who they will face in their pre-group stage.

