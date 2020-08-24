KAMBOLE FINDS HIS SCORING BOOTS

Zambia and Kaizer Chiefs Football Club (FC) striker Lazarous Kambole was on target for the South African giants at home against Stellenbosch FC in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) on Sunday.
It was the visitors who took the lead in the 32nd minute as Lelethu Skelem got on the end of an Ashley du Preez cross to head past Chief’s goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi.
Kambole, who was brought on at the stroke of halftime could have drawn level for his side in the 57th minute, but his shot forced a superb diving save from Stellenbosch’s goalkeeper Lee Langeveldt.
Stellenbosch’s resistance finally broke when Chiefs equalized in the 70th minute after Chiefs defender Frosler crossed the ball from the left-hand- side into the 18-yard box which was later converted by Kambole on his left foot and cancelled out Skelem’s 32th minute goal at the Orlando Stadium.
The Chief’s striker had gone 15 months without scoring a goal for the Amakhosi.
He had not only struggled to put his name on the score sheet since joining the Soweto-based giants in mid-2019 but also had difficulties getting into the starting line-up.
Meanwhile, his Zambian teammate Nathan Sinkala who has been a regular feature for Stellenbosch was withdrawn for picking up an injury in the first half of the game.
Chiefs are at the summit of the PSL with 53 points from 26 matches, six more than defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who have a game in hand.
Amakhosi will host the Brazilians on Thursday in what could be the decisive match in the chase for the title.
|August 9, 2020
|Forest Rangers
|0 - 0
|Zanaco
|August 6, 2020
|ZESCO United
|1 - 1
|Red Arrows
|Zanaco
|1 - 1
|Lumwana Radiants
|Kabwe YSA
|0 - 3
|Mufulira Wanderers
|Green Eagles
|2 - 0
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Nkwazi
|1 - 1
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|Nkana
|3 - 0
|Nakambala Leopards
|Kabwe Warriors
|0 - 3
|Power Dynamos
|Forest Rangers
|1 - 0
|NAPSA Stars
|Buildcon
|3 - 1
|Green Buffaloes
|August 3, 2020
|Power Dynamos
|2 - 1
|Forest Rangers
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|0 - 0
|Green Eagles
|August 2, 2020
|Green Buffaloes
|3 - 0
|Kabwe YSA
|Mufulira Wanderers
|0 - 1
|Nkwazi
|Nakambala Leopards
|0 - 3
|Zanaco
|August 1, 2020
|Red Arrows
|2 - 2
|Nkana
|Lumwana Radiants
|0 - 1
|Kabwe Warriors
|Lusaka Dynamos
|0 - 1
|ZESCO United
|July 31, 2020
|NAPSA Stars
|2 - 0
|Buildcon
|July 29, 2020
|Green Eagles
|0 - 1
|Zanaco
|August 8, 2020
|Lumwana Radiants
|00:00
|Nakambala Leopards
|NAPSA Stars
|00:00
|Kabwe Warriors
|August 9, 2020
|Green Buffaloes
|00:00
|Forest Rangers
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|00:00
|Kabwe YSA
|Lusaka Dynamos
|00:00
|Nkwazi
|Mufulira Wanderers
|00:00
|Buildcon
|Power Dynamos
|00:00
|Zanaco
|Red Arrows
|00:00
|Green Eagles
|ZESCO United
|00:00
|Nkana
|August 12, 2020
|Green Eagles
|00:00
|ZESCO United
|Kabwe Warriors
|00:00
|Green Buffaloes
|Kabwe YSA
|00:00
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Nakambala Leopards
|00:00
|Power Dynamos
|Nkana
|00:00
|Lumwana Radiants
|Nkwazi
|00:00
|Red Arrows
|August 13, 2020
|Zanaco
|00:00
|NAPSA Stars
|Forest Rangers
|00:00
|Mufulira Wanderers
|Buildcon
|00:00
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|September 12, 2020
|Burnley
|00:00
|Manchester United
|Manchester City
|00:00
|Aston Villa
|Crystal Palace
|14:00
|Southampton
|Liverpool
|14:00
|Leeds United
|Tottenham Hotspur
|14:00
|Everton
|West Bromwich Albion
|14:00
|Leicester City
|West Ham United
|14:00
|Newcastle United
|Fulham
|14:00
|Arsenal
|September 14, 2020
|Brighton & Hov…
|19:00
|Chelsea
|Sheffield United
|19:00
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|September 19, 2020
|Manchester United
|14:00
|Crystal Palace
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|14:00
|Manchester City
|Southampton
|14:00
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Newcastle United
|14:00
|Brighton & Hov…
|Everton
|14:00
|West Bromwich Albion
|Leicester City
|14:00
|Burnley
|Leeds United
|14:00
|Fulham
|Chelsea
|14:00
|Liverpool
|Aston Villa
|14:00
|Sheffield United
|Arsenal
|14:00
|West Ham United
