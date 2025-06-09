Late President Lungu to receive full military Honours

The late former President Edgar Lungu will receive a dignified farewell marked by full military honours and solemn procession, government has announced.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mulambo Haimbe emphasised that Dr Lungu will be accorded full military honours, including a presidential gun salute, guard of honour and fly past.

Speaking when he appeared on Diamond TV’s COSTA program last evening, Mr Haimbe emphasised that President Hichilema is deeply saddened by the death of his predecessor.

“The President, through the Secretary to the Cabinet, made a statement. Remember that there are processes that need to be undertaken to verify such information, and that may have been the issue because the President cannot comment or react before the information is verified,” he said.

Mr Haimbe advised the nation to focus on mourning the late former President in a respectful manner that upholds the dignity of the funeral.

“We need to focus on a proper send-off for our former Head of State, instead of focusing on what happened when he was alive. We must ensure that President Lungu is laid to rest in a befitting manner.”

“Let’s not focus on people asking questions and making statements that bring about division. Let’s not enter into political discourse,” he urged.

Mr Haimbe further called on the public to unite, regardless of their different political backgrounds.

He added that the Secretary to the Cabinet will provide the nation with more updates on the funeral arrangements, either before the remains are repatriated to Zambia or after they arrive in the country.