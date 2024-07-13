back to top
Fans want ‘Mpali’ to end, saying it’s becoming boring

John Chaambwa
By John Chaambwa
After six years of entertaining film lovers, ‘Mpali’, a local series focused on the troubles of a polygamous marriage,has started receiving jabs of criticism.

Over the years, the TV series has been praised for its creativity and quality acting.

Homes were kept glued to the screen with spirited characters like Shupiwe, Nguzu, Logic and Jairos, who brought realism to the depiction of polygamous marriages.

However, the adage “all good things must come to an end” seems to be resonating with some fans, who are now seriously calling for the series to end.

In a controversial Facebook post about ‘Mpali’ and one of the former actor in the series, the comment section was flooded with varied opinions on the entire series.

Some fans expressed that ‘Mpali’ is becoming boring, attributing this to the producers running out of ideas.

Screenshots from the comment section on news diggers post.

In film, fans not only partake in the developmental process but also provide valuable insights to the production crew.

With these submissions from fans, it is now up to the production crew to consider the suggestions, either by creating a new series or continuing with ‘Mpali’ despite the criticism.

