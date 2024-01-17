China support to fight Cholera elates governance activists

Governance activist, Wesley Miyanda has hailed the Chinese Government for donating K20 million and sending a team of specialized Medical Doctors to help fight Cholera.

Mr. Miyanda also applauded the Chinese Corporations in Zambia for donating water tanks to supply clean water to over 20,000 people every day.

“We wish to give accolades to the Chinese government for responding to the outbreak,’’ He said.

He said in a statement that the prevalent waterborne disease calls for concerted efforts from all citizens, business houses and donor communities as it threatens human lives.

Mr. Miyanda urged citizens to put politics aside and supplement Government efforts and other donor communities in providing financial and medical support to curtail the waterborne disease.

And Socialist Party (SP) national youth secretary, Gabriel Banda says the UPND administration should prioritize an ‘all-weather friendship’ that China and Zambia have been sharing.

He said the two countries have a long history of cordial bilateral ties which produced tangible and win-win outcomes.