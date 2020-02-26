UNZA DISPUTES FALSE CLAIMS OVER RESULTS VERIFICATION CHARGES

The University of Zambia (UNZA) has said that the statement made by Chishimba Kambwili that appeared on Prime TV’s main news on 24 February 2020 claiming that UNZA charges K1500 for verification of results is false.

The University noted that they have never charged K1500 for results verification for any of the degree, diploma or certificates processes and that they charges are K20 for University issued results and K50 for institutions accredited to UNZA, per copy.

UNZA further stated that they are focused on Zambia’s need to attain the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number four that promotes inclusive and equitable quality education and a promotion of lifelong opportunities to learn for all.

The University said that they process is there to authenticate results and that the aim of the school is to promote excellence in teaching, community service and learning.

This was in a statement made available to the Lusaka Star by UNZA Acting Head of Marketing and Communications Brenda Bukowa on 25 February 2020.

