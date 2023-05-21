Home!!! Do not use !!!FAZ considers adding league cup competition

FAZ considers adding league cup competition

Gerald Mambwe
By Gerald Mambwe
The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) is exploring the possibility of introducing additional league cup competitions for the upcoming football season.

In an interview with Lusaka Star, FAZ Acting Secretary General, Ivy Lengwe, revealed that the association has been in discussions with sponsors regarding the inclusion of the cup competitions.

“It has always been our desire to introduce league cup competitions, and we are currently consulting with some of our sponsors,” stated Mr. Lengwe.

He expressed hope that the discussions would reach a positive outcome soon.

Mr. Lengwe emphasized that the introduction of league cup competitions would enhance competition among football clubs, particularly benefiting teams in lower leagues.

He clarified that these cup competitions would differ from regular league games, as clubs would play a specific number of games in these tournaments.

“The introduction of league cups will promote healthy competition among football clubs, which is highly beneficial to teams in lower leagues.Amateur players will also gain valuable experience from playing with MTN/FAZ Super League teams,” explained Mr. Lengwe.

Meanwhile, Kebson Chaloba, the Chief Executive Officer of Power Dynamos Football Club (PDFC), expressed appreciation for FAZ’s efforts in organizing the ABSA Cup.

However, Mr. Chaloba highlighted the need for additional competitions to further intensify competition among league teams.

“The MTN/FAZ Super League has been challenging, especially for teams in the bottom half of the table. We often witness tough battles between clubs like Kansanshi Dynamos, ZANACO, and Kabwe Warriors. Introducing two or more competitions would be a significant improvement,” stated Mr. Chaloba.

And Alsward Mutapa, the Coach of Nkwazi Football Club, emphasized that cup competitions would bring additional resources to clubs, as they have been striving for prizes.

He highlighted the current limited competition landscape with only the ABSA Cup and the league, which feature around 8 and 20 teams respectively.

“In terms of competition, we currently have the ABSA Cup and the league to fight for. Having cup competitions will provide more opportunities for clubs to compete and potentially earn more resources,” explained Mr. Mutapa.

He further noted that these additional competitions would contribute to the development of players and enhance the quality of the game at the national level.

