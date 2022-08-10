Fans applaud Copper Queens latest FIFA ranking

A football analyst has applauded the Zambia National Women’s Football team for moving to position 10 from 13 in Africa in the latest FIFA rankings.



The Copper Queens have also moved from position 103 to 80 in the world following the rankings which were released on August 5th, 2022.



In an interview with Lusaka Star, Martin Sinyinza commended the copper queens performance and achievements at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) where they clinched bronze in their third apperance at the continental showpiece.

This is the first time that the women’s team has qualified to the world cup as they managed to defeat consistent teams like Nigeria, Tunisia and Cameroon giving them good points and placing them as one of the 10 best teams in Africa,

Sinyinza said.



Sinyinza urged the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to organize more competitive international friendlies for the women’s national team in order to ensure that the team is prepared for the World Cup slated for next year in Australia and New Zealand.



Improvement should begin with the administration which is FAZ. It will be helpful if FAZ were to organize more international friendlies and utilize the crucial games which we play against each team in earning points increase the teams ranking, he added.

Meanwhile, Zambia Football Fans Association (ZAFFA) General Secretary Chawezi Katwizi has said that the Copper Queens’ rise in the FIFA rankings is a great achievement in women’s football.



Katwizi added that the advancement in the FIFA rankings will also allow for the Copper Queens to take on teams that are more competitive.



The ZAFFA general secretary said the success of the women’s football team at the WAFCON should encourage stakeholders to sponsor women’s football in the country.



We have got a lot of talent around but the only problem is that we have no sponsors to support more female athletes. We also need to tap talent so that more players are exposed and go abroad in order for it to be easy when it comes to selecting players for national games, he said.



