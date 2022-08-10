Fans applaud Copper Queens latest FIFA ranking

A football analyst has applauded the Zambia National Women’s Football team for moving to position 10 from 13 in Africa in the latest FIFA rankings.
The Copper Queens have also moved from position 103 to 80 in the world following the rankings which were released on August 5th, 2022.
In an interview with Lusaka Star, Martin Sinyinza commended the copper queens performance and achievements at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) where they clinched bronze in their third apperance at the continental showpiece.
Sinyinza urged the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to organize more competitive international friendlies for the women’s national team in order to ensure that the team is prepared for the World Cup slated for next year in Australia and New Zealand.
Meanwhile, Zambia Football Fans Association (ZAFFA) General Secretary Chawezi Katwizi has said that the Copper Queens’ rise in the FIFA rankings is a great achievement in women’s football.
Katwizi added that the advancement in the FIFA rankings will also allow for the Copper Queens to take on teams that are more competitive.
The ZAFFA general secretary said the success of the women’s football team at the WAFCON should encourage stakeholders to sponsor women’s football in the country.