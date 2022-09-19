UNZASU bemoans inadequate indoor sports facilities at Great East Road Campus

University of Zambia Students Union (UNZASU) says table tennis, badminton and volleyball have been hampered by inadequate facilities for indoor sports disciplines at UNZA Great East Road Campus.

UNZA Sports Hall is the only indoor sports facility at the Great Road Campus.

In an interview with Lusaka Star, UNZASU Minister of Sports John Chipwete said the lack of adequate indoor sports facilities has limited the number of hours students take to train.

Meanwhile UNZA Badminton Captain Muyunda Lubasi said the constant closure and limited space in the sports hall has forced his team to reduce the number of days it trains.

“We normally used to train on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but in the last two weeks, we have not trained because UNZA Gym was not giving us room to practice, ” Lubasi said.

He added that the badminton team has further been affected by management’s delay in procuring badminton equipment.

Co Written by Sarah Mbewe