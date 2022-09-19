HomeSportsUNZASU bemoans inadequate indoor sports facilities at Great East Road Campus

UNZASU bemoans inadequate indoor sports facilities at Great East Road Campus

Henry Mboyi
By Henry Mboyi
13

University of Zambia Students Union (UNZASU) says table tennis, badminton and volleyball have been hampered by inadequate facilities for indoor sports disciplines at UNZA Great East Road Campus.

UNZA Sports Hall is the only indoor sports facility at the Great Road Campus.

In an interview with Lusaka Star, UNZASU Minister of Sports John Chipwete said the lack of adequate indoor sports facilities has limited the number of hours students take to train.

Meanwhile UNZA Badminton Captain Muyunda Lubasi said the constant closure and limited space in the sports hall has forced his team to reduce the number of days it trains.

“We normally used to train on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but in the last two weeks, we have not trained because UNZA Gym was not giving us room to practice, ” Lubasi said.

He added that the badminton team has further been affected by management’s delay in procuring badminton equipment.

Co Written by Sarah Mbewe

Previous articleFans applaud Copper Queens latest FIFA ranking
Next articleStigmatisation of UNZA female weightlifters persists
Henry Mboyi
Henry Mboyi
Related articles

Welcome to UNZA Dept of Media and Communication Studies

Learn more about us at unza.zm

Visit our Department

From the archive

MESSENJAH SET FOR BE REMEMBERED 3 RELEASE

Award winning poet and Colour Culture Arts founder MessenJah is set to release what could be the last entry of the Be Remembered series....

SMALL SCALE FARMERS URGED TO EMBRACE IRRIGATION PROJECT- PHIRI

UNZAAWU and UNZAPROSU workers urged to resume work

Load more

From the archive

Popular articles

Navigation

A Teaching Newspaper for the Department of Media and Communication Studies

The University of Zambia (UNZA)

Contact

The University of Zambia
Dept of Media and Communication Studies
Great East Road Campus
PO Box 32379
Lusaka, Zambia

Mobile 1: +260 964 038739
Mobile 2: +260 976 516733
Telephone: +260 211 290035

Follow us

Authors | Privacy Policy | Terms of Service