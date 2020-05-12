CORONAVIRUS: ZAA STRUGGLING TO KEEP ATHLETES FIT

The Zambia Athletics Association (ZAA) says it is struggling to keep athletes active amidst the coronavirus outbreak.
ZAA President Elias Mpondela said the Association is hesitant to allow Athletes back on the running track because they come from different areas and might be at risk of contracting the disease.
Mpondela said despite athletics being a non-contact sport, the Association is assessing the situation before athletes can train from outside their homes.
He has described wearing face masks when training as another reason for the delay citing that it will be difficult for Athletes to run without the free flow of air.
Mpondela also said the closure of the OYDC Zambia Sports Development Center has a huge impact on the athletes as they do not have a safe place where they can be training.
Meanwhile, Mpondela said the Association is closely monitoring the fitness of top Athletes that qualified for international events.
