MoH, YMCA unite to tackle mental health challenges

Ministry of Health (MoH) has hailed efforts of the Young Men Christian Association (YMCA) for making mental health a top priority issue.

MoH Permanent Secretary, Kennedy Lishimpi noted that mental health remains one of the most under-resourced and under-acknowledged issues in global and national health policy.

Speaking during the YMCA graduation ceremony of the first-ever mental health advocacy training program at the University of Zambia (UNZA) Confucius Institute, Dr. Lishimpi emphasized that mental health remains one of the leading causes of suicide across the globe.

“The Government of the Republic of Zambia, through the Ministry of Health, recognizes mental health as a public health priority,” Dr. Lishimpi added.

He said it is for this reason that the ministry will strengthen mental health systems, integrate mental health services into primary health care, and expand education in the country.

Dr Lishimpi said the effort is part of the National Health Strategic Plan, in alignment with the World Health Organization (WHO) Comprehensive Mental Health Action Plan.

Speaking at the same event, the Young Men Christian Association (YMCA) announced plans to establish a counselling centre in Lusaka’s Lilayi area to help those suffering from mental health issues.

YMCA President, Glory Phiri emphasized the importance of prioritizing mental wellness, as it is critical to human development and enshrined as one of the organization’s four central pillars.

Ms. Phiri commended the efforts of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), the diplomatic community, and the health sector for their participation, and urged the graduates to remain committed and united.

The training program was held under the theme: Empowering Voices, Changing Minds: Advancing Mental Health Advocacy in Zambia.