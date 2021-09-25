ZFFA CONDEMNS MANAGER’S SUSPENSION BY FAZ

Zambia Football Fans Association (ZFFA) has condemned the move by the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to suspend the Under 17 National Women’s Team manager following a video making rounds on social media showing six players boarding a public bus.
ZFFA Secretary General Chawezi Katwizi, said the suspension is uncalled for and unfair as the manager has not given his view of the entire situation.
FAZ suspending the manager is just a way of saving their own reputation and must be regarded as a premature move,
he said.
Katwizi said that going forward, FAZ has a responsibility of organising themselves adequately so that such blunders are avoided.
Meanwhile, Lusaka-based Soccer Analyst Puncherelo Chama said there was nothing wrong with the team using public transport because that is their usual mode of transport when they are neither going for a match nor training.
Chama said the problem is that there is not much fan orientation with regards to the football game preparation process.
There is need for both fans and players to be oriented on what goes on in the football preparation process, just so perceptions are not built prematurely,
he said.
The Analyst added that the suspension of the team manager is unfortunate.
Meanwhile, in a statement made available to the media, FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala said that the Association has instituted investigations to establish happenings that may have led to the incident.
FAZ remains committed to maintaining a very high bar set for the teams especially women teams that have continued to do the nation proud,
he said.
This content isn't available right nowWhen this happens, it's usually because the owner only shared it with a small group of people, changed who can see it or it's been deleted.
10 months ago
UNZA STUDENTS OWE OVER K58 MILLION IN FEES, REVEALS VCThe University of Zambia (UNZA) management has reviewed that deregistered students owe the learning institution over K58 million, which is meant to cater for operational costs. Speaking at a press bri...
|September 26, 2021
|Red Arrows
|1 - 2
|Green Buffaloes
|Kabwe Warriors
|0 - 1
|Nkana
|Buildcon
|0 - 1
|Kafue Celtic
|September 25, 2021
|Zanaco
|0 - 2
|Konkola Blades
|Lusaka Dynamos
|1 - 0
|Prison Leopards
|Chambishi
|0 - 0
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|Power Dynamos
|1 - 2
|Forest Rangers
|Indeni
|0 - 2
|ZESCO United
|Nkwazi
|0 - 0
|Green Eagles
|September 23, 2021
|Nkana
|1 - 0
|Red Arrows
|September 22, 2021
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|1 - 0
|Kabwe Warriors
|Green Buffaloes
|2 - 0
|Zanaco
|Konkola Blades
|0 - 1
|Nkwazi
|Green Eagles
|0 - 0
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Prison Leopards
|2 - 1
|Power Dynamos
|Forest Rangers
|1 - 2
|Buildcon
|Kafue Celtic
|1 - 2
|Indeni
|ZESCO United
|2 - 0
|Chambishi
|September 19, 2021
|Power Dynamos
|1 - 2
|Green Eagles
|September 11, 2021
|Indeni
|00:00
|Kabwe Warriors
|ZESCO United
|00:00
|Red Arrows
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|00:00
|Zanaco
|September 18, 2021
|Red Arrows
|00:00
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|Zanaco
|00:00
|Nkana
|Kabwe Warriors
|00:00
|ZESCO United
|September 29, 2021
|Prison Leopards
|13:00
|Nkwazi
|Green Eagles
|13:00
|Zanaco
|Green Buffaloes
|13:00
|Kabwe Warriors
|Konkola Blades
|13:00
|Red Arrows
|Nkana
|13:00
|Chambishi
|Forest Rangers
|13:00
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Kansanshi Dynamos
|13:00
|Indeni
|Buildcon
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|Kafue Celtic
|13:00
|ZESCO United
|September 27, 2021
|Crystal Palace
|1 - 1
|Brighton & Hov…
|September 26, 2021
|Arsenal
|3 - 1
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Southampton
|0 - 1
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|September 25, 2021
|Brentford
|3 - 3
|Liverpool
|Watford
|1 - 1
|Newcastle United
|Leicester City
|2 - 2
|Burnley
|Leeds United
|1 - 2
|West Ham United
|Everton
|2 - 0
|Norwich City
|Manchester United
|0 - 1
|Aston Villa
|Chelsea
|0 - 1
|Manchester City
|September 19, 2021
|Tottenham Hotspur
|0 - 3
|Chelsea
|Brighton & Hov…
|2 - 1
|Leicester City
|West Ham United
|1 - 2
|Manchester United
|September 18, 2021
|Aston Villa
|3 - 0
|Everton
|Norwich City
|1 - 3
|Watford
|Manchester City
|0 - 0
|Southampton
|Liverpool
|3 - 0
|Crystal Palace
|Burnley
|0 - 1
|Arsenal
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|0 - 2
|Brentford
|September 17, 2021
|Newcastle United
|1 - 1
|Leeds United
|October 2, 2021
|Manchester United
|11:30
|Everton
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|14:00
|Newcastle United
|Burnley
|14:00
|Norwich City
|Leeds United
|14:00
|Watford
|Chelsea
|14:00
|Southampton
|Brighton & Hov…
|16:30
|Arsenal
|October 3, 2021
|Crystal Palace
|13:00
|Leicester City
|Tottenham Hotspur
|13:00
|Aston Villa
|West Ham United
|13:00
|Brentford
|Liverpool
|15:30
|Manchester City
|October 16, 2021
|Watford
|11:30
|Liverpool
|Norwich City
|14:00
|Brighton & Hov…
|Southampton
|14:00
|Leeds United
|Leicester City
|14:00
|Manchester United
|Manchester City
|14:00
|Burnley
|Aston Villa
|14:00
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Brentford
|16:30
|Chelsea
|October 17, 2021
|Everton
|13:00
|West Ham United
|Newcastle United
|15:30
|Tottenham Hotspur
|October 18, 2021
|Arsenal
|19:00
|Crystal Palace
Department of Media and Communication Studies The University of Zambia Great East Road Campus E-Mail, Twitter, Facebook Mobile Number: +260-964-038739 +260-976-516733 Telephone: +260-211-290035