DJ Sly Zambia,DJ Cool Mike Exposes Industry gaps

A Lusaka-based DJ and event host has noted that despite the fast-paced nature of the industry, maintaining balance is essential.

Speaking in an interview with Lusaka Star, Silvester Mutanti, popularly known as DJ Sly Zambia, opened up about the pressure, discipline, and balance required to survive and grow in the competitive DJ scene.

“In many ways, my worlds are merged together, but I try to intentionally create space for pushing my other businesses, getting genuine rest, and having moments to completely shut down and recharge,” he said.

He described the reality of living between performances, personal life, and business responsibilities, saying the lifestyle often blends into one continuous cycle of activity.

“A well-structured set cannot be built entirely around hit songs,” he said.

He explained that overloading the early parts of a set with trending music can reduce the impact of the peak moment later in the night.

“If a DJ plays all the trending tracks too early, by the time the party is supposed to peak, the audience may already feel tired or ready to leave,” he said.

Meanwhile, another DJ, Michael Chapa, popularly known as DJ Cool Mike, has called for greater unity among DJs and fair recognition within Zambia’s entertainment industry.

He said DJs are often overlooked compared to artists when it comes to bookings and payments.

“In Zambia, we focus more on the artist than on DJs. Whether it’s shows or payments, artists are given more consideration,” he said.