HomeSportsFAZ resolves issues with Nora Häuptle 

FAZ resolves issues with Nora Häuptle 

Naomi Namukanzye
By Naomi Namukanzye
12

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has clarified that all outstanding matters between the Association and Copper Queens head coach  Coach Nora Häuptle have been resolved following a series of meetings with FAZ president Keith Mweemba. 

In a statement issued out by FAZ Head of Media and Communication Nkweto Tembwe said that Acting Deputy General Secretary Iva Lengwe confirmed that Coach Häuptle has since submitted her travel itinerary to the FAZ Secretariat and is expected in Zambia ahead of the Four Nations Tournament scheduled for the June FIFA Window.

“As things stand at present, Coach Nora will certainly lead the Copper Queens at the forthcoming Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament,” Lengwe said.

The tournament will feature Zambia, Kenya, Zimbabwe and Burkina Faso.

Lengwe said the FAZ Secretariat remains focused on ensuring the Copper Queens are adequately prepared for the WAFCON finals in July and other upcoming international assignments.

He also thanked the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts, as well as members of the public, for their concern and continued interest in the welfare and progress of the national women’s team.

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