CDF beneficiaries in Kalinga-linga Ward 36 express gratitude

Beneficiaries of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) in Kalinga-linga ward 36 have expressed their gratitude towards the fund for the positive impact it has brought into their lives.

Contridah Siandyomba, a first-year student at Lusaka Business and Technical College, who was awarded a bursary through the CDF, expressed her delight in finally having the opportunity to go back to school.

“Before now I could not get any skill because of lack of money, but I now have a chance of acquiring a skill, and at the end of the day, someone will benefit from me,” Siandyomba said.

Another beneficiary, Anastasia Chinamina, who was awarded a bursary to study Information and Communication Technology (ICT) at the Lusaka Youth Resource Center, expressed her gratitude that all fees will be paid for without her guardians struggling to fund her education.

“I am happy and grateful because I can now acquire a skill, and all fees are being paid for, so I have nothing to worry about,” Ms Chinamina said.

Mirriam Jiwajiwa, an entrepreneur and beneficiary of CDF, urged women and young people sponsored in school through CDF to utilize the opportunity well by working hard in school and creating sustainable investments.

She noted that CDF has made a difference in her life as she can now pay rentals, buy food, and take care of her kids.

Kalingalinga ward 36 Councilor, Mukubesa Munyoni, stated that the CDF allocated to empower young people is a privilege that people should not overlook. He added that CDF’s intended purpose is to improve the livelihood of the people, and it can be seen in the sponsorship of students and other developmental initiatives.

“Youths need to take control of their lives and not blame the Government for just being in the communities with nothing to do and claiming that there are no empowerments because the council offices are always open and waiting for them to come and apply for the CDF,” Mr. Munyoni said.

He further urged the youths of Munali Constituency and Zambia at large to take advantage of the increment of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), which has been increasing every year, from K1.6 million in 2021 to K25.7 million in 2022, and now to K28.3 million in 2023.

This comes after another list of successful CDF applicants was released last week.