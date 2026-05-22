UNZA graduates urged to drive national development

The University of Zambia (UNZA) has called on its graduating class of 2026 to harness their education, skills, and innovation to advance Zambia’s national development.

Speaking at the 55th graduation ceremony, Ministry of Education Permanent Secretary Dr. Kelvin Mambwe described UNZA as a cornerstone of Zambia’s intellectual and economic progress since its founding in 1966 under President Kenneth Kaunda.

“Quality education is the single most important investment a nation can ever make,” Dr. Mambwe said.

He urged universities to modernize teaching to meet the demands of artificial intelligence, digital economies, climate change, and global interconnectedness.

Dr. Mambwe noted that more than 60,000 graduates have passed through UNZA over six decades, serving across diverse sectors both locally and abroad.

He encouraged graduates to seize opportunities in mining, agriculture, technology, and entrepreneurship, stressing that agriculture must be seen as “business, innovation, and wealth creation.”

And UNZA Vice Chancellor also paid tribute to the university community, acknowledging the dedication of the Council, Senate, lecturers, support staff, partners, alumni, and families.

He praised parents and guardians as “silent but critical contributors” to the graduates’ success and called on stakeholders to recommit to strengthening research and innovation.

“We have transformed lives for six decades, and we will continue to transform lives for decades ahead. The best of the University of Zambia is still ahead,” he said.

Meanwhile, representing the graduating students, Joyce Siabutobe of Criminology and Security Studies thanked parents, lecturers, and the government for their support, citing bursaries, meal allowances, and improved accommodation as vital enablers.

“As graduates of 2026, we leave this institution with more than qualifications. We carry the responsibility to make a positive impact in our communities and contribute to the development of Zambia,” she said.