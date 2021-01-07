BODYBUILDING FRATERNITY LEFT VULNERABLE DUE TO COVID-19

The Zambia Body Building and Fitness Federation (ZBBFF) has expressed concern over the level at which the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the bodybuilding fraternity.
In an interview with Lusaka Star, ZBBFF President Cornelius Chanda said the pandemic has led to the reduction of the number of bodybuilders participating in cross-border competitions.
Mr. Chanda further said the pandemic has also caused operations in the fraternity to go on a standstill.
Initially we were supposed to host competitions this year around April starting in South Africa to pave way for the following events, but with the new COVID-19 variant and the new wave of cases in our country, I don’t see us being able to achieve these goals,he explained.
The ZBBFF president also noted that locally organised competitions and events have also drastically dropped, with only one such event being hosted about a year ago.
Meanwhile, Clement Shamboko, a renowned bodybuilder said that he longs for the time when things stabilize and vital operations resume.
Surviving and coping for us bodybuilders on the ground has become very hard because there are no shows and our association does not have the economic muscle to look after us,Shamboko said.
With new measures aimed at curbing the new wave of COVID-19 cases, government suspended all social gatherings, leaving operative structures such as gymnasiums in a challenging economic ordeal.
Poet and blogger at www.immanuelrichie.wordpress.com. Preview, column, news, and feature writer. for more be sure to visit the blog site-Objective Reality
This message is only visible to admins.
Problem displaying Facebook posts.
Click to show error
|December 30, 2020
|Prison Leopards
|2 - 0
|Nkana
|December 27, 2020
|Power Dynamos
|2 - 1
|Zanaco
|Kabwe Warriors
|2 - 1
|Forest Rangers
|December 26, 2020
|Indeni
|2 - 2
|Green Eagles
|December 24, 2020
|Power Dynamos
|0 - 1
|Forest Rangers
|December 20, 2020
|Power Dynamos
|1 - 1
|Kabwe Warriors
|Zanaco
|4 - 0
|Lumwana Radiants
|December 19, 2020
|Red Arrows
|2 - 0
|Young Green Eagles
|Indeni
|0 - 1
|Lusaka Dynamos
|Prison Leopards
|1 - 0
|Buildcon
|Green Buffaloes
|1 - 1
|Forest Rangers
|December 18, 2020
|Green Eagles
|0 - 0
|ZESCO United
|December 16, 2020
|Nkana
|2 - 0
|Kitwe United
|Power Dynamos
|2 - 2
|NAPSA Stars
|Forest Rangers
|2 - 1
|Buildcon
|December 13, 2020
|Nkana
|3 - 1
|Green Eagles
|Buildcon
|2 - 1
|Kitwe United
|December 30, 2020
|ZESCO United
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|January 8, 2021
|Kabwe Warriors
|13:00
|Zanaco
|January 9, 2021
|Buildcon
|13:00
|Red Arrows
|Lumwana Radiants
|13:00
|Green Buffaloes
|Lusaka Dynamos
|13:00
|Green Eagles
|Nkana
|13:00
|Power Dynamos
|Young Green Eagles
|13:00
|Indeni
|ZESCO United
|13:00
|Nkwazi
|January 10, 2021
|Forest Rangers
|13:00
|Kitwe United
|NAPSA Stars
|13:00
|Prison Leopards
|January 13, 2021
|Nkana
|00:00
|Red Arrows
|Lumwana Radiants
|13:00
|NAPSA Stars
|January 20, 2021
|Forest Rangers
|00:00
|Lumwana Radiants
|Green Eagles
|00:00
|Power Dynamos
|NAPSA Stars
|00:00
|Kabwe Warriors
|January 27, 2021
|Green Eagles
|00:00
|Red Arrows
|Kitwe United
|00:00
|NAPSA Stars
|Nkwazi
|00:00
|Nkana
|February 3, 2021
|NAPSA Stars
|00:00
|Forest Rangers
|February 10, 2021
|Power Dynamos
|00:00
|Green Buffaloes
|January 4, 2021
|Southampton
|1 - 0
|Liverpool
|January 3, 2021
|Chelsea
|1 - 3
|Manchester City
|Newcastle United
|1 - 2
|Leicester City
|January 2, 2021
|West Bromwich Albion
|0 - 4
|Arsenal
|Brighton & Hov…
|3 - 3
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Crystal Palace
|2 - 0
|Sheffield United
|Tottenham Hotspur
|3 - 0
|Leeds United
|January 1, 2021
|Manchester United
|2 - 1
|Aston Villa
|Everton
|0 - 1
|West Ham United
|December 30, 2020
|Newcastle United
|0 - 0
|Liverpool
|December 29, 2020
|Manchester United
|1 - 0
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|West Bromwich Albion
|0 - 5
|Leeds United
|Southampton
|0 - 0
|West Ham United
|Burnley
|1 - 0
|Sheffield United
|Brighton & Hov…
|0 - 1
|Arsenal
|December 28, 2020
|Chelsea
|1 - 1
|Aston Villa
|Crystal Palace
|1 - 1
|Leicester City
|December 4, 2020
|Aston Villa
|00:00
|Newcastle United
|December 28, 2020
|Everton
|00:00
|Manchester City
|December 30, 2020
|Tottenham Hotspur
|00:00
|Fulham
|January 3, 2021
|Burnley
|00:00
|Fulham
|January 12, 2021
|Sheffield United
|18:00
|Newcastle United
|Burnley
|20:15
|Manchester United
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|20:15
|Everton
|January 13, 2021
|Manchester City
|18:00
|Brighton & Hov…
|Aston Villa
|20:15
|Tottenham Hotspur
|January 14, 2021
|Arsenal
|20:00
|Crystal Palace
|January 15, 2021
|Fulham
|20:00
|Chelsea
|January 16, 2021
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|12:30
|West Bromwich Albion
|West Ham United
|15:00
|Burnley
|Leeds United
|15:00
|Brighton & Hov…
|Aston Villa
|17:30
|Everton
|Leicester City
|20:00
|Southampton
|January 17, 2021
|Sheffield United
|14:00
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Liverpool
|16:30
|Manchester United
|Manchester City
|19:15
|Crystal Palace
|January 18, 2021
|Arsenal
|20:00
|Newcastle United
Department of Media and Communication Studies The University of Zambia Great East Road Campus E-Mail, Twitter, Facebook Mobile Number: +260-964-038739 +260-976-516733 Telephone: +260-211-290035