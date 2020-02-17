ZNBC APPOINTS NEW BOARD CHAIPERSON

The Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) Board of Directors has elected a new Chairperson for the board.

The board elected Juliana Mwila as the new chairperson on 14th Februay 2020.

In a press statement made available to the Lusaka star,the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya congratulated the new board Chairperson Ms Mwila who is a seasoned journalist and has vast experience in the media industry.

Ms Siliya stated that the new board Chairperson has worked for government in various positions in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting services for 35 years before her retirement in 2011.

Meanwhile, ZNBC board member Nalumino Chyapeni has adopted Ms Mwila’s former role as Vice Chairperson for the Board.

Until her election, Ms Mwila served ZNBC as Vice Chairperson of the board and has replaced Ms Mulenga Kapwepwe as Board Chairperson.

