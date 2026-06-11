ZESCO assures nation of stable power supply.

ZESCO Limited has increased power generation and strengthened partnerships, assuring the nation in a statement that no nationwide load shedding is expected.

In the statement ZESCO Managing Director Justin Loongo said,investments across the power sector have strengthened the country’s energy outlook.

“The country is not expected to experience a return to nationwide load management this year and beyond,” Loongo said.

He cautioned that isolated outages may occur due to vandalism or technical faults, urging the public to report suspicious activities and damaged infrastructure through ZESCO’s customer service platforms.

Meanwhile Rural Electrification Authority (REA) Board Chairperson Charles Mboma said the projects will facilitate about 15 thousand initial electricity connections, adding that the infrastructure will drive economic growth, improve public services and enhance productivity.

And, ZESCO Director of Projects and Planning Francis Namakanda confirmed the utility’s commitment to integrating the new assets into the national network and delivering reliable electricity to rural and underserved communities.

ZESCO is set to expand its asset base following the handover of 85 completed grid extension projects worth more than K463 million by the Rural Electrification Authority (REA).