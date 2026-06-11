HomeNewsZESCO assures nation of stable power supply.

ZESCO assures nation of stable power supply.

Caleb Chikele
By Caleb Chikele
7

ZESCO Limited has increased power generation and strengthened partnerships, assuring the nation in a statement that no nationwide load shedding is expected.

In the statement ZESCO Managing Director Justin Loongo said,investments across the power sector have strengthened the country’s energy outlook.

“The country is not expected to experience a return to nationwide load management this year and beyond,” Loongo said.

He cautioned that isolated outages may occur due to vandalism or technical faults, urging the public to report suspicious activities and damaged infrastructure through ZESCO’s customer service platforms.

Meanwhile Rural Electrification Authority (REA) Board Chairperson Charles Mboma said the projects will facilitate about 15 thousand initial electricity connections, adding that the infrastructure will drive economic growth, improve public services and enhance productivity.

And, ZESCO Director of Projects and Planning Francis Namakanda confirmed the utility’s commitment to integrating the new assets into the national network and delivering reliable electricity to rural and underserved communities.

ZESCO is set to expand its asset base following the handover of 85 completed grid extension projects worth more than K463 million by the Rural Electrification Authority (REA).

Previous article
HH salutes late Chief Mpezeni’s legacy of unity, development
Caleb Chikele
Caleb Chikele
Caleb Chikele is a multimedia journalist and media student at the University of Zambia, currently contributing to Lusaka Star, where he delivers timely, engaging, and impactful news stories. He also works as a News Reporter at Astro Television and a Sports Journalist at Sailife Sports, covering football, tennis, basketball, MMA, and rugby with in-depth analysis. Additionally, he contributes as a freelance TV presenter on ZANIS TV, engaging audiences through sports programming. With experience across Zed Sport, CBC TV, LCM TV, and MUVI TV, Caleb has built a strong foundation in reporting, presentation, and digital media. He is pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Media and Journalism and is skilled in videography, photography, and digital content creation.
Related articles

Welcome to UNZA Dept of Media and Communication Studies

Learn more about us at unza.zm

Visit our Department

From the archive

OYDC COMMENCES TUELINGS SPORTS CHALLENGE

The Olympic Youth Development Centre (OYDC) has commenced the Teulings Youth Sports Challenge for the year 2020 which will run for 10 months. The athletes...

KAMBONI, MWEETWA ADDS VOICE ON CDF

Bumper harvest not enough to fight hunger and malnutrition – CSO-SUN

Load more